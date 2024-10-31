https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/slovakia-becomes-largest-eu-buyer-of-russian-goods-1120734470.html
Slovakia Becomes Largest EU Buyer of Russian Goods
Slovakia in August for the first time became the main buyer of Russian goods among all EU countries, but Germany remains the largest trading partner, according to Sputnik calculations based on Eurostat data.
Slovakia has hit a record, becoming the main buyer of Russian goods in the European Union in August, Sputnik calculated based on Eurostat data. The EU country increased its purchases of products from Russia by 2.1 times to 320.9 million euros at the end of the summer.Second place in purchasing Russian goods is taken by Italy, with 319.2 million euros, and the top three is rounded out by Hungary, with 300.3 million euros. Three other countries imported Russian products worth more than 200 million euros: Austria, the Netherlands, and Spain.Denmark became the leader in import growth, with purchases jumping 2.3 times to 27.7 million euros. Meanwhile, Portugal doubled its imports of products from Russia, reaching 14.1 million euros.In general, Germany remains Russia's main trading partner in the European Union, although trade with the country decreased by 17% to 696.3 million euros in August. Germany is followed by Italy (-26%, 611 million euros), the Netherlands (-110%, 412 million euros), Hungary (-29%, 370 million euros), and France (-21%, 362 million euros). Slovakia is the sixth most important trading partner, with a turnover of 337 million euros, although the country was in 13th place a month earlier.
News
