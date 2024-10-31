International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/splurge-on-defense-spending-ukraine-aid-digesting-uk-labour-govts-new-budget-1120738732.html
Splurge On Defense Spending, Ukraine Aid: Digesting UK Labour Gov’t’s New Budget
Splurge On Defense Spending, Ukraine Aid: Digesting UK Labour Gov’t’s New Budget
Sputnik International
UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered the new Labor government’s first budget, revealing an increase of around £2.9 billion next year in the Ministry of Defense’s budget.
2024-10-31T16:44+0000
2024-10-31T16:44+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
nato
stop the war coalition
keir starmer
rachel reeves
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115344720_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_da97bf49dcb24d84d63e3ae2fb5051df.jpg
UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered the new Labor government’s first budget.What’s in it? There will be an increase of around £2.9 billion ($3.76 billion) next year in the Ministry of Defense’s budget.The UK will give Ukraine a new £2.26 billion ($2.9 billion) military loan, Reeves announced earlier in October. The loan is to be repaid using profits on illegally frozen Russian sovereign assets.Boosted military spending was slammed as “an insult to all those struggling during a cost-of-living crisis and diverts funds from underfunded public services” by Peace Pledge Union campaigner Geoff Tibbs.“This government is addicted to war and yet again money is earmarked for weapons to continue wars in Ukraine and the Middle East,” said founding member of the Stop the War Coalition Lindsey German.What Else Is in the Budget? What Has the Office for Budget Responsibility Said?Both Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have blamed the preceding Conservative government for all of the country’s economic woes. During the election campaign, Reeves claimed that if victorious, Labour would get the “worst economic inheritance since World War Two.” Last year, Reeves told the Financial Times: “Taxes are at a 70-year high — I don’t have plans to be a big tax-raising chancellor.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/uk-to-give-ukraine-293-billion-as-part-of-g7-loan-secured-by-russian-frozen-assets-1120629230.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/uk-agrees-to-pay-billions-of-rupees-in-compensation-to-mauritius--mauritian-minister-1120564720.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/uk-govt-to-raise-taxes-by-over-51bln-to-improve-economic-situation-1120733232.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/02/1115344720_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_226b9da90da500c29b34cee999cb2e27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom (uk), ukraine, nato, stop the war coalition, keir starmer, rachel reeves
united kingdom (uk), ukraine, nato, stop the war coalition, keir starmer, rachel reeves

Splurge On Defense Spending, Ukraine Aid: Digesting UK Labour Gov’t’s New Budget

16:44 GMT 31.10.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovBritish one pound coins.
British one pound coins. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
UK new government is raising taxes by more than $50 billion amid a widening budget deficit, While PM Starmer last week allocated 120 million pounds to Ukraine for military spending.
UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered the new Labor government’s first budget.

What’s in it?

There will be an increase of around £2.9 billion ($3.76 billion) next year in the Ministry of Defense’s budget.
The UK will give Ukraine a new £2.26 billion ($2.9 billion) military loan, Reeves announced earlier in October. The loan is to be repaid using profits on illegally frozen Russian sovereign assets.
“Ensuring the UK comfortably exceeds our NATO commitments and providing guaranteed military support to Ukraine of £3 billion [$3.8 billion] per year, for as long as it takes,” Reeves told MPs.
Boosted military spending was slammed as “an insult to all those struggling during a cost-of-living crisis and diverts funds from underfunded public services” by Peace Pledge Union campaigner Geoff Tibbs.
One ruble coin with the symbols of the Russian ruble. In the background is a Russian five-ruble coin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2024
World
UK to Give Ukraine $2.93 Billion as Part of G7 Loan Secured by Russian Frozen Assets
22 October, 04:24 GMT
“This government is addicted to war and yet again money is earmarked for weapons to continue wars in Ukraine and the Middle East,” said founding member of the Stop the War Coalition Lindsey German.

What Else Is in the Budget?

The budget will hit taxpayers with £40 billion (~$51.8 billion) in tax rises. The amount businesses will pay on their employees' national insurance contributions will increase from 13.8% to 15% from April 2025. The rise in taxes is the largest since former PM John Major's government in 1993.
Households won’t be entitled to the Winter Fuel Payment from winter 2024/2025 (unless receiving Pension Credit/other means-tested benefits).
Taxes on capital gains and inheritance are to be raised. The freeze on income tax thresholds will end in 2028/29 (to be later uprated in line with inflation).
Fiscal rules will be tweaked to allow more space for borrowing. A broader measure of government finances, known as “public sector net financial liabilities” (PSNFL), will reportedly include student loans and other financial assets.
Mauritius flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2024
World
UK Agrees to Pay 'Billions of Rupees' in Compensation to Mauritius – Mauritian Minister
15 October, 15:58 GMT

What Has the Office for Budget Responsibility Said?

“This budget delivers one of the largest increases in spending, tax and borrowing of any single fiscal event in history,” OBR chair Richard Hughes said.
The UK budget deficit was £49 billion ($63.5 billion) in 2023/24, equivalent to 1.8% of GDP. Britain's budget deficit is projected to be £26.2 billion ($33.9 billion) in the 2025/26 financial year.
The budget will push up inflation and interest rates, while the pace of economic growth will peak next year at 2% before falling back to around 1.5%.
Average interest rates on the stock of mortgages are expected to rise from around 3.7% in 2024 to a peak of 4.5% in 2027.
Inflation will remain above the Bank of England's 2% target until 2029.
Budget policies will increase UK borrowing by £19.6 billion ($25.4 billion) this year and by an average of £32.3 billion ($41.9 billion) over the next five years.
Both Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have blamed the preceding Conservative government for all of the country’s economic woes. During the election campaign, Reeves claimed that if victorious, Labour would get the “worst economic inheritance since World War Two.” Last year, Reeves told the Financial Times: “Taxes are at a 70-year high — I don’t have plans to be a big tax-raising chancellor.”
The Victoria Tower and the Houses of Parliament are silhouetted under a cloudy sky in Westminster, in London, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2024
World
UK Gov’t to Raise Taxes by Over $51Bln to Improve Economic Situation
04:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала