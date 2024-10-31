https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/splurge-on-defense-spending-ukraine-aid-digesting-uk-labour-govts-new-budget-1120738732.html

Splurge On Defense Spending, Ukraine Aid: Digesting UK Labour Gov’t’s New Budget

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered the new Labor government’s first budget, revealing an increase of around £2.9 billion next year in the Ministry of Defense’s budget.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered the new Labor government’s first budget.What’s in it? There will be an increase of around £2.9 billion ($3.76 billion) next year in the Ministry of Defense’s budget.The UK will give Ukraine a new £2.26 billion ($2.9 billion) military loan, Reeves announced earlier in October. The loan is to be repaid using profits on illegally frozen Russian sovereign assets.Boosted military spending was slammed as “an insult to all those struggling during a cost-of-living crisis and diverts funds from underfunded public services” by Peace Pledge Union campaigner Geoff Tibbs.“This government is addicted to war and yet again money is earmarked for weapons to continue wars in Ukraine and the Middle East,” said founding member of the Stop the War Coalition Lindsey German.What Else Is in the Budget? What Has the Office for Budget Responsibility Said?Both Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have blamed the preceding Conservative government for all of the country’s economic woes. During the election campaign, Reeves claimed that if victorious, Labour would get the “worst economic inheritance since World War Two.” Last year, Reeves told the Financial Times: “Taxes are at a 70-year high — I don’t have plans to be a big tax-raising chancellor.”

