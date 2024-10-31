https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120737318.html
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 soldiers in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 300 servicepeople, four armored vehicles, as well as eight artillery units, four mortars, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and nine cars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost 28,600 servicepeople and 180 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.
