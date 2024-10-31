International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 soldiers in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 300 servicepeople, four armored vehicles, as well as eight artillery units, four mortars, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and nine cars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost 28,600 servicepeople and 180 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

13:16 GMT 31.10.2024
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region.
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry handout
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 soldiers in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 300 servicepeople, four armored vehicles, as well as eight artillery units, four mortars, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and nine cars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost 28,600 servicepeople and 180 tanks during operations in Kursk area, the ministry added.
