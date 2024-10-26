https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/ukraine-loses-over-350-servicepeople-in-kursk-region-over-past-day---russian-military-1120685197.html
Ukraine Loses Over 350 Servicepeople in Kursk Region Over Past Day - Russian Military
The Ukrainian army has lost over 350 servicepeople, 14 armored vehicles as well as two US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, adding that eight Ukrainian military personnel surrendered.
"Over the past day, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 350 servicepeople, 14 armored vehicles were destroyed, including four infantry fighting vehicles, one of them a Swedish-made CV90, and 10 armored combat vehicles, as well as two US-made HIMARS launchers and two transport-loading vehicles to them, three mortars and six cars. Eight Ukrainian military surrendered," the statement read. Since the fighting started in the Kursk region, Ukraine lost more than 26,900 troops, 177 tanks, 97 infantry fighting vehicles, 105 armored personnel carriers, 1,013 armored combat vehicles, 229 artillery guns, 40 multiple rocket launchers, including 11 HIMARS and six multiple launch rocket systems and other military equipment, according to the ministry.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian army has lost over 350 servicepeople, 14 armored vehicles as well as two US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, adding that eight Ukrainian military personnel surrendered.
"Over the past day, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 350 servicepeople, 14 armored vehicles were destroyed, including four infantry fighting vehicles, one of them a Swedish-made CV90, and 10 armored combat vehicles, as well as two US-made HIMARS launchers and two transport-loading vehicles to them, three mortars and six cars. Eight Ukrainian military surrendered," the statement read.
Since the fighting started in the Kursk region, Ukraine lost more than 26,900 troops
, 177 tanks, 97 infantry fighting vehicles, 105 armored personnel carriers, 1,013 armored combat vehicles, 229 artillery guns, 40 multiple rocket launchers, including 11 HIMARS and six multiple launch rocket systems and other military equipment, according to the ministry.