Updated Russia-Iran Agreement to Pay Significant Attention to Defense Issues - Lavrov

An updated partnership agreement between Russia and Iran will be signed in the near future, with significant attention paid to defense issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"A major factor in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations will be the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran that is being prepared for signing in the near future. It will confirm the parties' desire for closer cooperation in the field of defense and interaction in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global level," Lavorv told the second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.On October 23, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the imminent signing of the treaty at a meeting with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. The Islamic Republic's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said earlier that the document would be signed during a separate visit of the Iranian president to Russia.

