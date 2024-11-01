https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/ex-imf-executive-director-for-russia-insults-against-russia-its-leadership-at-imf-boards-meetings-1120748605.html

Ex-IMF Executive Director for Russia: Insults Against Russia, Its Leadership at IMF Board's Meetings

Vulgarities and insults against Russia have become more common at the meetings of the IMF Executive Board, former IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik.

"I am insulted at the board meetings. The members are insulting my country, its president. I have to hit back, but all this is deeply disgusting," Mozhin said in an interview. This situation is the reason why he submitted his resignation from the IMF and asked for a replacement, the former executive added. IMF Currently in Worst State Than in Last 30 YearsThe IMF has always been politicized, he added, because the fund's executive board is made up of representatives of the political leadership of member countries.

