Ex-IMF Executive Director for Russia: Insults Against Russia, Its Leadership at IMF Board's Meetings
"I am insulted at the board meetings. The members are insulting my country, its president. I have to hit back, but all this is deeply disgusting," Mozhin said in an interview. This situation is the reason why he submitted his resignation from the IMF and asked for a replacement, the former executive added. IMF Currently in Worst State Than in Last 30 YearsThe IMF has always been politicized, he added, because the fund's executive board is made up of representatives of the political leadership of member countries.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Vulgarities and insults against Russia and the country's leadership have become more common at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive Board, former IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik on Friday, shortly before resigning.
"I am insulted at the board meetings. The members are insulting my country, its president. I have to hit back, but all this is deeply disgusting," Mozhin said in an interview.
This situation is the reason why he submitted his resignation from the IMF and asked for a replacement, the former executive added.
"I am leaving with great joy, because to see what is happening here now is deeply distasteful to me," Mozhin said, adding that he was very happy to return to Russia after 32 years at the IMF.
IMF Currently in Worst State Than in Last 30 Years
"I am leaving the fund when it is in the worst shape it has been in over three decades of my service here. All this is the result of politicization," Mozhin said in an interview.
The IMF has always been politicized, he added, because the fund's executive board is made up of representatives of the political leadership of member countries.
"But the degree of politicization has varied greatly during my tenure here. Now, at the time of my resignation, it has reached an extreme level," Mozin also said.