Russian-N Korean Commission on Trade Cooperation to Meet in Pyongyang in November - Lavrov

A regular meeting of the Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in Pyongyang later this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation is working in a good pace. It met in November last year, and the next, eleventh meeting is scheduled to take place in Pyongyang this November," Lavrov said at a meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui. The top Russian diplomat expressed his confidence that the commission would be able to develop recommendations that would allow to continue the progressive expansion of our trade, investment and economic ties between the two countries. Moscow values cultural, humanitarian and educational exchanges with North Korea and is "committed to their further development," Lavrov added.

