Armed Supporters of Former Bolivian President Morales Seize 3 Military Units
Armed supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales have seized three military units in the Cochabamba Department, President Luis Arce said.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Armed supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales have seized three military units in the Cochabamba Department, President Luis Arce said.
"We inform the Bolivian people and the international community that armed groups linked to Evo Morales have seized three military units in the tropical part of Cochabamba, taking military personnel and their families hostage, threatening their lives," the president wrote on Telegram.
In addition, the protesters seized the military's weapons, which is a crime, Arce said.
Law enforcement officers, backed by the military, began a large-scale operation to unblock roads in Bolivia occupied by Morales
supporters early Friday morning.
The road blockade, which has been going on for 19 days, has cost Bolivia $1.7 billion. At least 70 people, including nine civilians and 61 police officers, have been injured during the entire road blockade and clashes between protesters and police. According to President Luis Arce, the road blockade has disrupted the work of small and large businesses, and has damaged the tourism sector and the country's prestige.
The protesters are unhappy with rising food prices and fuel shortages in the country. In addition, they want to stop the investigation against Morales, who is suspected of human trafficking and the corruption of a minor.
Bolivia will hold presidential elections in 2025. Arce and Morales want to run for president. Both represent the country's largest left-wing Movement for Socialism. Within it, there are groups that support Morales, and there are organizations that support the current president.
Morales, whose supporters have been blocking major roads in the country and clashing with police for 19 days, has declared a hunger strike and called for dialogue.
After seven hours of clashes with protesters, police have unblocked one of the difficult sections of the road connecting Cochabamba with western Bolivia, El Deber newspaper reported.