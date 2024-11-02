https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/russia-nkorea-committed-to-implement-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-treaty-1120752335.html

Russia, N.Korea Committed to Implement Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty

The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers have confirmed their commitment to fully implement the provisions of the agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers have confirmed their commitment to fully implement the provisions of the agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.Russia supports measures taken by the North Korean leadership to curb the aggressive policy of the United States and its allies in Northeast Asia, the statement read. It added that Russian and North Korean top diplomats agreed to continue strategic consultations, dialogue and exchanges between the diplomatic departments of the two countries at various levels.Russian and North Korean Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui, have expressed understanding that the main reason for the aggravation of the situation on the Korean peninsula is the actions of the United States and its allies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

