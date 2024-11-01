North Korea Confident in Russia's Victory in Conflict in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign MinistryRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomes North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui prior to their meeting in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pyongyang is confident in Russia's victory in the conflict in Ukraine and will always stand next to its Russian comrades, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Friday.
"We have no doubt that under the wise leadership of the respected Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the Russian army and people will certainly achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to protect their sovereign rights and defend the security of their state. We once again assure you that until the victorious day we will always stand firmly next to our Russian comrades," the minister said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula is very dangerous and unstable due to the actions of the US and its allies, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.
"Now the situation and security of our country due to the machinations of the United States and its satellites, all this is in a very dangerous and unstable state ... the military alliance of the United States and South Korea is turning into a military alliance with a nuclear component. This shows that the situation on the Korean Peninsula can become explosive at any moment. This is very dangerous for the security of the Korean Peninsula and for the Northeast Asian region as a whole.," the minister said.
Pyongyang will continue to improve its readiness for a nuclear retaliatory strike, Choe Son Hui said.
"Yesterday, our esteemed Chairman of State Affairs once again clearly noted that the current situation, as well as future threats and challenges, require more than ever to strengthen our modern strategic offensive nuclear weapons, as well as improve our readiness for a nuclear response, and I assure you once again that our country will not change course of strengthening its nuclear forces in any case," Choe Son Hui said.
Close contacts have been established between Russian and North Korean military and security services, which allows the two countries to handle vital security issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Very close cooperation has been established between military and security services of the two countries. This also allows us to effectively address important issues related to the safety of our and your citizens," Lavrov said.