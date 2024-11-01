https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/north-korea-confident-in-russias-victory-in-conflict-in-ukraine---foreign-minister-1120745372.html

North Korea Confident in Russia's Victory in Conflict in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Pyongyang is confident in Russia's victory in the conflict in Ukraine and will always stand next to its Russian comrades, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Friday.

"We have no doubt that under the wise leadership of the respected Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the Russian army and people will certainly achieve a great victory in their sacred struggle to protect their sovereign rights and defend the security of their state. We once again assure you that until the victorious day we will always stand firmly next to our Russian comrades," the minister said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.The situation on the Korean Peninsula is very dangerous and unstable due to the actions of the US and its allies, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.Pyongyang will continue to improve its readiness for a nuclear retaliatory strike, Choe Son Hui said.Close contacts have been established between Russian and North Korean military and security services, which allows the two countries to handle vital security issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."Very close cooperation has been established between military and security services of the two countries. This also allows us to effectively address important issues related to the safety of our and your citizens," Lavrov said.

