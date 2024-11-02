https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/russian-forces-took-us-daniel-martindale-who-helped-russian-military-from-ukraine-forces-territory-1120752763.html

US Citizen Who Helped Russian Military Plan Attacks on Ukraine Forces Gives First Press Conference

US Citizen Who Helped Russian Military Plan Attacks on Ukraine Forces Gives First Press Conference

Sputnik International

Russian security forces have taken US citizen Daniel Martindale, who was helping Russian forces, out of territory under Ukraine’s control, security agencies told Sputnik.

2024-11-02T10:39+0000

2024-11-02T10:39+0000

2024-11-02T11:42+0000

world

russia

ukraine

moscow

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120752605_0:43:443:292_1920x0_80_0_0_9bedd76b37181d1b7213b156a83ccfdf.png

US citizen Martindale, who helped Russian forces plan strikes against Ukrainian forces, is in Moscow and gives his first press conference at Rossiya Segodnya news agency.The American, who passed valuable information to the Russian military, has been in Ukraine since February 11, 2022, security agencies told Sputnik.The Kiev Authorities Should Be Tried Like German War CriminalsMartindale stated that the Kiev regime is responsible for kidnapping and should be completely disarmed, while noting that Kiev is responsible for the death, murder, torture, kidnapping of hundreds of thousands of people.Martindale revealed that Washington is fighting in Ukraine against the whole world and its citizens and many Ukrainians are waiting for liberation by the Russian Army, but they have to hide it.He further indicated that Ukrainians suffer from constant betrayal and have to fight for themselves and their safety, since the Kiev regime does not care about the Ukrainian population while Ukrainian soldiers are being sent to certain deathHow Martindale Helped Russian ForcesThe DPR defense headquarters reported in late October that the American played a key role in preparing the assault on the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Ugledar area. It was reported that the issue of granting him political asylum and his accession to Russian citizenship was being resolved.Martindale said he had been in contact with the Russian side via Telegram messenger, after the Russian forces “threw” him a cell phone via a drone.Martindale's Family in USMartindale said he doesn’t want to return to the US and considers Washington his enemy.What Martindale Thinks of His FutureMartindale said he would like to go into farming and have a family in Russia.

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us daniel martindale, where is us daniel martindale, what happened with us daniel martindale, us daniel martindale conference, us citizen helped russina forces in ukraine