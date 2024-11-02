https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/russian-forces-took-us-daniel-martindale-who-helped-russian-military-from-ukraine-forces-territory-1120752763.html
US Citizen Who Helped Russian Military Plan Attacks on Ukraine Forces Gives First Press Conference
US Citizen Who Helped Russian Military Plan Attacks on Ukraine Forces Gives First Press Conference
Sputnik International
Russian security forces have taken US citizen Daniel Martindale, who was helping Russian forces, out of territory under Ukraine’s control, security agencies told Sputnik.
2024-11-02T10:39+0000
2024-11-02T10:39+0000
2024-11-02T11:42+0000
world
russia
ukraine
moscow
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120752605_0:43:443:292_1920x0_80_0_0_9bedd76b37181d1b7213b156a83ccfdf.png
US citizen Martindale, who helped Russian forces plan strikes against Ukrainian forces, is in Moscow and gives his first press conference at Rossiya Segodnya news agency.The American, who passed valuable information to the Russian military, has been in Ukraine since February 11, 2022, security agencies told Sputnik.The Kiev Authorities Should Be Tried Like German War CriminalsMartindale stated that the Kiev regime is responsible for kidnapping and should be completely disarmed, while noting that Kiev is responsible for the death, murder, torture, kidnapping of hundreds of thousands of people.Martindale revealed that Washington is fighting in Ukraine against the whole world and its citizens and many Ukrainians are waiting for liberation by the Russian Army, but they have to hide it.He further indicated that Ukrainians suffer from constant betrayal and have to fight for themselves and their safety, since the Kiev regime does not care about the Ukrainian population while Ukrainian soldiers are being sent to certain deathHow Martindale Helped Russian ForcesThe DPR defense headquarters reported in late October that the American played a key role in preparing the assault on the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Ugledar area. It was reported that the issue of granting him political asylum and his accession to Russian citizenship was being resolved.Martindale said he had been in contact with the Russian side via Telegram messenger, after the Russian forces “threw” him a cell phone via a drone.Martindale's Family in USMartindale said he doesn’t want to return to the US and considers Washington his enemy.What Martindale Thinks of His FutureMartindale said he would like to go into farming and have a family in Russia.
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120752605_0:1:443:333_1920x0_80_0_0_e5f890447b46a6c52df3d3c6f4dcb0ff.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us daniel martindale, where is us daniel martindale, what happened with us daniel martindale, us daniel martindale conference, us citizen helped russina forces in ukraine
us daniel martindale, where is us daniel martindale, what happened with us daniel martindale, us daniel martindale conference, us citizen helped russina forces in ukraine
US Citizen Who Helped Russian Military Plan Attacks on Ukraine Forces Gives First Press Conference
10:39 GMT 02.11.2024 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 02.11.2024)
Russian security forces have taken US citizen Daniel Martindale, who was helping Russian forces, out of territory under Ukraine’s control, security agencies told Sputnik.
US citizen Martindale, who helped Russian forces plan strikes against Ukrainian forces, is in Moscow and gives his first press conference at Rossiya Segodnya news agency.
“On October 27, 2024, Russian servicemen performing combat missions near the village of Bogoyavlenka took out of the combat zone and delivered to Donetsk a US citizen Daniel Martindale,” the agency's interlocutor said.
The American, who passed valuable information to the Russian military, has been in Ukraine since February 11, 2022, security agencies told Sputnik.
Martindale stated that he is in Moscow voluntarily and showed documents, adding that he initially came to Ukraine from Poland, where he was a missionary, and wanted to get to Donetsk.
He also added that his US passport helped him get through Kiev and Kramatorsk and tanked Russian security services for coordinating the operation of his evacuation and those soldiers who crossed the front lines to evacuate him.
The Kiev Authorities Should Be Tried Like German War Criminals
Martindale stated that the Kiev regime is responsible for kidnapping and should be completely disarmed, while noting that Kiev is responsible for the death, murder, torture, kidnapping of hundreds of thousands of people.
He further noticed that the Kiev authorities should be tried like German war criminals and called for organizing a tribunal against them.
Martindale revealed that Washington is fighting in Ukraine against the whole world and its citizens and many Ukrainians are waiting for liberation by the Russian Army, but they have to hide it.
He further indicated that Ukrainians suffer from constant betrayal and have to fight for themselves and their safety, since the Kiev regime does not care about the Ukrainian population while Ukrainian soldiers are being sent to certain death
He also added that Ukrainians were worried about split in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
How Martindale Helped Russian Forces
The DPR defense headquarters reported in late October that the American played a key role in preparing the assault on the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Ugledar area. It was reported that the issue of granting him political asylum and his accession to Russian citizenship was being resolved.
“At the same time, having proactively established contact with Russian security forces, he for two years reported the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities,” indicated the security forces. The information received from Martindale was repeatedly used to inflict fire damage on the infrastructure, equipment, personnel of the Ukrainian forces, the law enforcers emphasized.
Martindale said he had been in contact with the Russian side via Telegram messenger, after the Russian forces “threw” him a cell phone via a drone.
Martindale's Family in US
Martindale said he doesn’t want to return to the US and considers Washington his enemy.
He also stated that a couple of days ago he talked to his relatives and they support him, adding that "if anything does happen to me or my family in the near future, it's not because of any natural causes. It's because the American government probably is very interested at this point in putting pressure on me to reverse my position, to get me to come back to the United States and say that I did everything wrong."
"I think they [his family] are jealous that they didn't have the opportunity to do the same themselves," Martindale said in relation to his going to Donbass.
What Martindale Thinks of His Future
Martindale said he would like to go into farming and have a family in Russia.
“When the war is over and peace is restored, I would like to go back to farming. I would like to start a family in Russia. Perhaps to get involved in the production of farming household equipment for the Russian market, for the international market,” he said at a press conference in the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.