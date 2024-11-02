https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/russian-troops-free-kurakhovka-in-donbas--defense-ministry-1120755803.html
Russian Troops Free Kurakhovka in Donbas – Defense Ministry
Russian Troops Free Kurakhovka in Donbas – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian troops freed the settlements of Kurakhovka, in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-11-02T12:44+0000
2024-11-02T12:44+0000
2024-11-02T19:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108413708_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f28052bb32a6856bc0c441043cfdc0b5.jpg
The Ukrainian forces lost up to 2,045 troops in battles with the Russian forces over the past day, including up to 800 in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Yug battlegroup. The group improved its tactical position after repelling a counterattack by a Ukrainian air mobile brigade.Battlegroup Tsentr of the Russian forces repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops, with Ukraine losing up to 535 military personnel. Ukrainian forces also lost a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an armored personnel carrier, among other pieces of military hardware
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/kiev-loses-over-250-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-russian-defense-ministry-1120755352.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108413708_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf18d0d1337b12f688072194e3cc5470.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
settlements of kurakhovka, pershotravnevoye, russia sp
settlements of kurakhovka, pershotravnevoye, russia sp
Russian Troops Free Kurakhovka in Donbas – Defense Ministry
12:44 GMT 02.11.2024 (Updated: 19:44 GMT 02.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops freed the settlements of Kurakhovka, in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Ukrainian forces lost up to 2,045 troops in battles with the Russian forces over the past day, including up to 800 in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Yug battlegroup. The group improved its tactical position after repelling a counterattack by a Ukrainian air mobile brigade.
Battlegroup Tsentr of the Russian forces repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops, with Ukraine losing up to 535 military personnel. Ukrainian forces also lost a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an armored personnel carrier, among other pieces of military hardware