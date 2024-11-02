International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Free Kurakhovka in Donbas – Defense Ministry
Russian Troops Free Kurakhovka in Donbas – Defense Ministry
Russian troops freed the settlements of Kurakhovka, in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Ukrainian forces lost up to 2,045 troops in battles with the Russian forces over the past day, including up to 800 in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Yug battlegroup. The group improved its tactical position after repelling a counterattack by a Ukrainian air mobile brigade.Battlegroup Tsentr of the Russian forces repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops, with Ukraine losing up to 535 military personnel. Ukrainian forces also lost a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an armored personnel carrier, among other pieces of military hardware
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops freed the settlements of Kurakhovka, in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
The Ukrainian forces lost up to 2,045 troops in battles with the Russian forces over the past day, including up to 800 in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Yug battlegroup. The group improved its tactical position after repelling a counterattack by a Ukrainian air mobile brigade.
Battlegroup Tsentr of the Russian forces repelled five counterattacks by Ukrainian troops, with Ukraine losing up to 535 military personnel. Ukrainian forces also lost a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an armored personnel carrier, among other pieces of military hardware
