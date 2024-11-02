https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/serbia-ready-to-keep-participating-in-brics-events---deputy-prime-minister-1120751924.html

Serbia Ready to Keep Participating in BRICS Events - Deputy Prime Minister

Serbia Ready to Keep Participating in BRICS Events - Deputy Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Serbia is ready to keep participating in BRICS events, the organization is attractive because it does not set conditions, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.

2024-11-02T07:00+0000

2024-11-02T07:00+0000

2024-11-02T07:00+0000

world

aleksandar vulin

serbia

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119114820_0:55:3057:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_da822fdea667346f4a4333934ba95826.jpg

Serbia is ready to keep participating in BRICS events, the organization is attractive because it does not set conditions, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.Commenting on criticism from Western countries about his visit to the BRICS summit in Kazan, he said Serbia is an independent state that will independently determine its policy and path. "The West would still like to pursue a colonial policy and consider Serbia a colony, but Serbia is not a colony. We have free people. I act in the interests of the republic's citizens, and not in the interests of the European Union, NATO or other external forces," the deputy prime minister said. Major powers must take responsibility for the future of the world, a new treaty is needed to protect it from a nuclear disaster, Vulin also said.Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, said there are essentially no legal tools of international security guarantees left in the world, and no work is being conducted to sign relevant new agreements.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/big-fan-of-brics-serbia-favors-cooperation-with-brics-over-stifling-political-agenda---1120663575.html

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia is ready to keep participating in brics events, the organization is attractive because it does not set conditions, serbian deputy prime minister aleksandar vulin told sputnik.