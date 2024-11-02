Serbia Ready to Keep Participating in BRICS Events - Deputy Prime Minister
Serbian and Russian flags wave in front of the Serbia Palace during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Serbia is ready to keep participating in BRICS events, the organization is attractive because it does not set conditions, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.
"Certainly, every time we are invited, we will attend BRICS events," Vulin said at the 2nd International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.
Commenting on criticism from Western countries about his visit to the BRICS summit in Kazan, he said Serbia is an independent state that will independently determine its policy and path.
"The West would still like to pursue a colonial policy and consider Serbia a colony, but Serbia is not a colony. We have free people. I act in the interests of the republic's citizens, and not in the interests of the European Union, NATO or other external forces," the deputy prime minister said.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association - in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Russia's BRICS presidency focuses on strengthening multilateralism for fair global development and security. As part of its presidency, Russia is organizing more than 200 political, economic and social events.
Major powers must take responsibility for the future of the world, a new treaty is needed to protect it from a nuclear disaster, Vulin also said.
Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, said there are essentially no legal tools of international security guarantees left in the world, and no work is being conducted to sign relevant new agreements.
"The most precious thing in Europe now is peace and tranquility. Many more politicians in Europe are now striving for a military victory over Russia, rather than peace. It is necessary for the major great powers to take responsibility for the fate of the world. We need a new treaty that will protect us from a nuclear disaster," Vulin said at the conference.