Big Fan of BRICS: Serbia Favors Cooperation With BRICS Over Stifling Political Agenda

Serbian Minister of International Economic Cooperation Nenad Popovic joined Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS Summit in Russia's city of Kazan to share his opinion on the remarkable achievements of the group and the future that lies ahead for BRICS countries.

Serbia is determined to boost mutually beneficial cooperation with BRICS because the future lies with this group of countries, Nenad Popovic, Serbian minister of international economic cooperation, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS Summit.He underscored that Serbia has unequivocally good relations with all BRICS countries, highlighting that Russia and China are “our strategic partners.”“With the BRICS countries, specifically with the United Arab Emirates, Serbia is implementing some of the largest infrastructure projects. Our president [Aleksandar Vuсiс] recently signed a Free Trade Agreement with Egypt, and a similar agreement penned with China came into force three months ago,” said Nenad Popovic.Looking ahead, he touted new economic cooperation projects with South Africa that are in the pipeline. He added that with countries in Africa and the Middle East, nations that “most want to become members of BRICS, we also have a very interesting economic agenda for the future.”Cooperation vs Restrictive Political AgendaNenad Popovic underscored that Serbia welcomes the establishment of criteria for BRICS partner states, citing it as offering the basis for the economic development of any country.Popovic commended the current economic indicators of the BRICS countries, calling them “off the charts.”Serbia seeks to independently conduct its economic policy, the minister emphasized, and BRICS is a good fit for this vector of the country’s development.He congratulated BRICS countries on “truly fantastic results” they have achieved in the very short period of time since the group’s creation 18 years ago.Overall, BRICS countries have proven that they are motivated by a desire to develop their respective economies for the benefit of their citizens, Nenad Popovic concluded, adding:

