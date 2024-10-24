https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/big-fan-of-brics-serbia-favors-cooperation-with-brics-over-stifling-political-agenda---1120663575.html
Big Fan of BRICS: Serbia Favors Cooperation With BRICS Over Stifling Political Agenda
Serbian Minister of International Economic Cooperation Nenad Popovic joined Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS Summit in Russia's city of Kazan to share his opinion on the remarkable achievements of the group and the future that lies ahead for BRICS countries.
Serbia is determined to boost mutually beneficial cooperation with BRICS because the future lies with this group of countries, Nenad Popovic, Serbian minister of international economic cooperation, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS Summit.He underscored that Serbia has unequivocally good relations with all BRICS countries, highlighting that Russia and China are "our strategic partners.""With the BRICS countries, specifically with the United Arab Emirates, Serbia is implementing some of the largest infrastructure projects. Our president [Aleksandar Vuсiс] recently signed a Free Trade Agreement with Egypt, and a similar agreement penned with China came into force three months ago," said Nenad Popovic.Looking ahead, he touted new economic cooperation projects with South Africa that are in the pipeline. He added that with countries in Africa and the Middle East, nations that "most want to become members of BRICS, we also have a very interesting economic agenda for the future."Cooperation vs Restrictive Political AgendaNenad Popovic underscored that Serbia welcomes the establishment of criteria for BRICS partner states, citing it as offering the basis for the economic development of any country.Popovic commended the current economic indicators of the BRICS countries, calling them "off the charts."Serbia seeks to independently conduct its economic policy, the minister emphasized, and BRICS is a good fit for this vector of the country's development.He congratulated BRICS countries on "truly fantastic results" they have achieved in the very short period of time since the group's creation 18 years ago.Overall, BRICS countries have proven that they are motivated by a desire to develop their respective economies for the benefit of their citizens, Nenad Popovic concluded, adding:
Serbia is determined to boost mutually beneficial cooperation with BRICS because the future lies with this group of countries, Nenad Popovic, Serbian minister of international economic cooperation, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS Summit.
“BRICS represents friendly countries where we are respected, our independent policy is appreciated, international law is observed, and there is a desire to develop the most beneficial economic cooperation with us," the minister noted.
He underscored that Serbia has unequivocally good relations with all BRICS countries, highlighting that Russia and China are “our strategic partners.”
“With the BRICS countries, specifically with the United Arab Emirates, Serbia is implementing some of the largest infrastructure projects. Our president [Aleksandar Vuсiс] recently signed a Free Trade Agreement with Egypt, and a similar agreement penned with China came into force three months ago,” said Nenad Popovic.
Looking ahead, he touted new economic cooperation projects with South Africa that are in the pipeline. He added that with countries in Africa and the Middle East, nations that “most want to become members of BRICS, we also have a very interesting economic agenda for the future.”
“[Serbia] is simply obligated to work together with all BRICS countries because this is a very mutually beneficial cooperation. And I am sure that in the next 5 to 10 years, the vector of Serbia's economic policy engagement with the BRICS countries will continue to surge upward,” noted the minister.
Cooperation vs Restrictive Political Agenda
Nenad Popovic underscored that Serbia welcomes the establishment of criteria for BRICS partner states, citing it as offering the basis for the economic development of any country.
BRICS leaders have given the green light to a 13-member format, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "The association has agreed on important criteria for a partner state through which BRICS can expand further," Ushakov added.
Popovic commended the current economic indicators of the BRICS countries
, calling them “off the charts.”
“We are very excited about the latest indicators. Indeed, China is on course to be the top contributor to global growth, according to the International Monetary Fund, Russia has become the fourth largest economy in the world. India has also shown excellent results. And it seems to us that it is better to cooperate with everyone than to have a political agenda that doesn’t give freedom and independence,” he stressed.
The world economy is forecast to rely more on the BRICS group of economies to drive expansion, according to Bloomberg's calculations based on the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecasts. China's economy is the world's second-largest, trailing only the United States, yet it is expected to be the top contributor to global growth over the next five years, with its 22% share bigger than all G7 countries combined. India is expected to add almost 15% of the total through 2029.
Serbia seeks to independently conduct its economic policy, the minister emphasized, and BRICS is a good fit for this vector of the country’s development.
“Personally, I am a big supporter of BRICS, I believe in BRICS, and, as the young people say today, I am a big fan of BRICS,” Popovic said.
He congratulated BRICS countries on “truly fantastic results” they have achieved in the very short period of time since the group’s creation 18 years ago.
"The indicators are extraordinary. And yes, today the BRICS countries are bigger economically than the G7 countries. Russia, despite the sanctions, has achieved such impressive economic results that I think this should be studied in economic universities around the world for the next 50-60 years," he noted.
Overall, BRICS countries have proven
that they are motivated by a desire to develop their respective economies for the benefit of their citizens, Nenad Popovic concluded, adding:
“I am personally of the opinion that the future lies with the BRICS countries, because they are geared towards economic development and respectful attitude towards other countries.”