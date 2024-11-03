Harris, Trump Campaigns Raised Almost $1.4Bln in Total, Spent Over $1.2Bln

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/harris-trump-campaigns-raised-almost-14bln-in-total-spent-over-12bln-1120759904.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The campaign to elect Democrat Kamala Harris as US president has raised almost a billion dollars, while her Republican rival Donald Trump has raised just under $400 million, according to open data and calculations by US media based on statistics from the Federal Election Commission.
According to the Federal Election Commission as of mid-October, almost all of the funds raised have been spent: Harris has $118 million left, while Trump has $36.2 million. Thus, the candidates have spent more than $1.2 billion in total.
In the final stage of the race, Harris was outraising Trump almost five-fol
d, having added $97.2 million in early October against $16.2 million for the Republican. Harris outpaced the politicians nominated in the previous election cycle in terms of the speed of fundraising, since she became a candidate only a few months before the election.
Harris set a record for the speed of fundraising, having accumulated more than $1 billion in three months. In the last election cycle, two candidates raised $1.85 billion: $785 million for Trump, $1.06 billion for Joe Biden.
US media report that Trump's smaller spending may be related to a strategy in which salaries and rent of rally sites are paid by structures associated with the Republicans.
Trump's most generous donor was billionaire Timothy Mellon, who donated $150 million, while entrepreneur Elon Musk contributed $120 million. About 50 billionaires provided financial support to the politician. Harris is backed by 76 wealthy Americans.
The US presidential election will be held on November 5.