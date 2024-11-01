https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/tricks-of-the-trade-how-the-white-house-and-legacy-media-concoct-pro-democrat-narratives-1120748951.html

Tricks of the Trade: How the White House and Legacy Media Concoct Pro-Democrat Narratives

Donald Trump recently announced his intention to sue CBS News for $10 billion, claiming that the network's editing of Kamala Harris's interview on 60 Minutes constituted "election interference."

In a parallel move, House Republicans are contemplating an investigation into how the White House edited President Joe Biden's controversial "garbage" comment. They argue this might violate the Presidential Records Act of 1978.The GOP contends that both the White House and the media are engaged in efforts to portray Biden and Harris more favorably as Election Day approaches. This appears to be part of a larger trend of collaboration between the press and White House staff that has been ongoing for some time.In mid-August, The National Interest lambasted the US mainstream media for what it referred to as Kamala Harris's "rebranding." The publication pointed out that Harris received "glamorous cover profiles" and positive coverage, despite her historically low approval ratings as vice president and her inability to address the border crisis after being appointed by Biden as "border czar."In mid-October, Fox News anchor Bret Baier confronted Harris with a series of challenging questions regarding migration, her economic agenda, and her vice-presidential record. This line of questioning led Harris's aides to cut the interview short after less than 30 minutes.Earlier, the White House repeatedly downplayed and sugar-coated Joe Biden's "gaffes", including the one concerning US "military defense" of Taiwan.In July, Civic Media, a radio station in Milwaukee, acknowledged that it had made two edits to a July 3 recording of an interview with Biden that aired later, following a request from his campaign. This interview came on the heels of Biden's poor performance in his June 27 debate against Trump. In early July, Andrea Lawful-Sanders, a host on Philadelphia's WURD radio, conducted a separate interview with Biden and later admitted that she had asked four out of the eight questions that had been drafted for her by Biden’s aides. Michael LaRosa, a former press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden, commented to Axios that the practice of "pre-submitting questions" for interviewees has long been a strategy of the Biden team.In February 2024, the White House pressured Fox News to revise its coverage of corruption allegations against President Biden, arguing that the claims were based on misleading data provided by FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who allegedly fabricated the accusations against the president. Fox News declined the request, citing broader corruption allegations put forth by House investigators concerning the Biden family.

