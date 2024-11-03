https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/historical-sites-in-lebanons-baalbek-tyre-not-damaged-by-airstrikes---minister-1120759465.html
Historical Sites in Lebanon's Baalbek, Tyre Not Damaged by Airstrikes - Minister
Roman "Temple of the Sun" in Baalbek and the ancient horse-course in Tyre, both included in the UNESCO cultural heritage list, were not damaged during the latest Israeli bombings, Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada told Sputnik.
The minister added that efforts have been made through international channels to exclude historical sites from the Israeli army's target bank. The minister recalled that the UNESCO cultural heritage list included six historical sites in Baalbek, Aanjar and Tire, cities that are subject to Israeli bombing. According to the minister, Israel is trying to harm Lebanon from all sides, and first of all, to undermine the country's economy.
Historical Sites in Lebanon's Baalbek, Tyre Not Damaged by Airstrikes - Minister
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Roman "Temple of the Sun" in Baalbek and the ancient horse-course in Tyre, both included in the UNESCO cultural heritage list, were not damaged during the latest Israeli bombings, Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada told Sputnik.
The minister added that efforts have been made through international channels to exclude historical sites from the Israeli army's target bank
.
"The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage at the Culture Ministry has not recorded any damage to historical sites in Baalbek and Tyre," Mortada said.
The minister recalled that the UNESCO cultural heritage list included six historical sites in Baalbek, Aanjar and Tire, cities that are subject to Israeli bombing.
"Immediately after the threat to attack the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, I contacted Lebanon's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Mustapha Adib, so that the necessary measures could be taken to protect the cultural heritage sites," Mortada added.
According to the minister, Israel is trying to harm Lebanon from all sides, and first of all, to undermine the country's economy.
"Israel is well aware of the value of historical sites and, in particular, Baalbek for the Lebanese economy, through the prism of the tourism sector," he added.