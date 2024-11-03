https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/historical-sites-in-lebanons-baalbek-tyre-not-damaged-by-airstrikes---minister-1120759465.html

Historical Sites in Lebanon's Baalbek, Tyre Not Damaged by Airstrikes - Minister

Historical Sites in Lebanon's Baalbek, Tyre Not Damaged by Airstrikes - Minister

Roman "Temple of the Sun" in Baalbek and the ancient horse-course in Tyre, both included in the UNESCO cultural heritage list, were not damaged during the latest Israeli bombings, Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada told Sputnik.

The minister added that efforts have been made through international channels to exclude historical sites from the Israeli army's target bank. The minister recalled that the UNESCO cultural heritage list included six historical sites in Baalbek, Aanjar and Tire, cities that are subject to Israeli bombing. According to the minister, Israel is trying to harm Lebanon from all sides, and first of all, to undermine the country's economy.

