IDF Says Eliminated Commander of Hezbollah Rockets Array
IDF Says Eliminated Commander of Hezbollah Rockets Array
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had eliminated the commwander of the Hezbollah Nasser unit's missiles and rockets array, Jaafar Khader Faour, by a precision strike on southern Lebanon.
"An IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jet conducted a targeted strike in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon and eliminated the commander of Hezbollah's Nasser Unit missiles and rockets array, the terrorist Jaafar Khader Faour, as well as the commander of the drones array in the unit," the IDF wrote on X. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
05:56 GMT 03.11.2024 (Updated: 07:26 GMT 03.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had eliminated the commander of the Hezbollah Nasser unit's missiles and rockets array, Jaafar Khader Faour, by a precision strike on southern Lebanon.
"An IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jet conducted a targeted strike in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon and eliminated the commander of Hezbollah's Nasser Unit missiles and rockets array, the terrorist Jaafar Khader Faour, as well as the commander of the drones array in the unit," the IDF wrote on X.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north.
