Russia Sees Benin's Interest in Cooperation on Army Modernization - Ambassador

Russia sees Cotonou's interest in cooperation with Moscow on modernizing the Beninese armed forces, Russian Ambassador to Benin and Togo Igor Evdokimov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"For our part, we are ready to provide the Beninese with every possible assistance in modernizing their armed forces. We see corresponding interest from Cotonou," Evdokimov said. He added that an example of such cooperation was the business visits of the Smolny and Neustrashimy ships of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy to the port of Cotonou this fall. The Russian diplomatic mission in Cotonou is monitoring reports on the redeployment of US troops from Niger to Benin, Evdokimov highlighted.Earlier, the head of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Michael Langley, said that the US was negotiating with West African countries, in particular with Cote d'Ivoire, Benin and Ghana, about the possible deployment of US troops withdrawn from Niger.Earlier, the United States faced the problem of ending military cooperation with Chad and Niger at the initiative of these countries. Former Pentagon analyst and retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, commenting on these events, told Sputnik that such steps marked the end and failure of the US neocolonial policy toward Africa. The authorities of Niger and the United States agreed to complete the withdrawal of US troops from this African country no later than September 15. Later, the Pentagon announced that part of the American contingent (approximately 75 people) would be withdrawn from Chad.In total, according to available data, the number of US troops in Niger was about 1,100, and about 100 in Chad.

