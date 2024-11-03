https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-vishnevoye-near-donetsk---defense-ministry-1120761505.html

Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Vishnevoye Near Donetsk - Defense Ministry

Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has liberated the settlement of Vishnevoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has liberated the settlement of Vishnevoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated over 520 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day and repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.The ministry also said that Russia's Tsentr (Center) group had repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated more than 500 servicemen. The total number of Ukrainian troops eliminated over the past day topped 1,600.

