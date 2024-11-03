International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Vishnevoye Near Donetsk - Defense Ministry
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Vishnevoye Near Donetsk - Defense Ministry
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has liberated the settlement of Vishnevoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has liberated the settlement of Vishnevoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated over 520 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day and repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.The ministry also said that Russia's Tsentr (Center) group had repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated more than 500 servicemen. The total number of Ukrainian troops eliminated over the past day topped 1,600.
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Vishnevoye Near Donetsk - Defense Ministry

09:57 GMT 03.11.2024
Subscribe
MOSCO (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation.
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has liberated the settlement of Vishnevoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Tsentr group of troops liberated the settlement of Vishnevoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated over 520 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day and repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
"The enemy's casualties have amounted to more than 520 soldiers. A total of 12 vehicles, one M113 armored personnel carrier, two US-made M119 guns, two D-30 howitzers and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement read.
The ministry also said that Russia's Tsentr (Center) group had repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated more than 500 servicemen. The total number of Ukrainian troops eliminated over the past day topped 1,600.
