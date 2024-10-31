https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/russia-forces-carrying-out-cascade-offensive-strategy-on-battlefield---experts-1120737637.html

Russia Forces Carrying Out 'Cascade' Offensive Strategy on Battlefield - Experts

Russian forces have been successfully using a military tactic on the battlefield that can be called an “integrated systemic offensive,” military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.

Russian military forces have effectively employed a strategy known as an "integrated systemic offensive," as explained by military expert and retired colonel, Anatoly Matviychuk, in an interview with Sputnik.This approach, referred to by journalists as a “cascade” offensive, integrates "time and location-coordinated fire strikes with ground assaults targeting the enemy's rear and flanks,” he noted.Before resorting to such tactics, Russian forces attempted to launch frontal assaults on the enemy, said the pundit, but this was fraught with personnel losses.He reminded that such tactics were used during the storming of Ugledar, and in the latest developments on the southern Donetsk direction. After battlefield successes opened the way to gaining access to Pokrovsk, in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russia has been systemically relying on such tactics.Retired Russian Army colonel and seasoned military analyst Viktor Litovkin suggested that the term “cascade offensive” may denote multiple echelons simultaneously attacking and securing positions, with each wave moving in succession.Litovkin also identified significant challenges faced by Ukrainian forces, including lack of ammunition, manpower, and air and artillery support, as well as the inability to reinforce their ranks.He pointed out that Russian forces maintain a relentless barrage on supply routes, complicating the situation further. Additionally, he warned that many Ukrainian soldiers “lack the desire to fight and are insufficiently trained.”

