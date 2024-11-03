International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 150 Troops in Kursk Region in 1 Day - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Loses Over 150 Troops in Kursk Region in 1 Day - Russian Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 150 servicemen over the past day in the western Russian region of Kursk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, Ukraine lost over 150 soldiers and had an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station and five vehicles destroyed," the statement read. The ministry put the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk direction at more than 29,250 troops.
Ukraine Loses Over 150 Troops in Kursk Region in 1 Day - Russian Defense Ministry

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 150 servicemen over the past day in the western Russian region of Kursk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, Ukraine lost over 150 soldiers and had an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station and five vehicles destroyed," the statement read.
The ministry put the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk direction at more than 29,250 troops.
