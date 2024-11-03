https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/ukraine-loses-over-150-troops-in-kursk-region-in-1-day---russian-defense-ministry-1120762364.html
Ukraine Loses Over 150 Troops in Kursk Region in 1 Day - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Loses Over 150 Troops in Kursk Region in 1 Day - Russian Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 150 servicemen over the past day in the western Russian region of Kursk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, Ukraine lost over 150 soldiers and had an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station and five vehicles destroyed," the statement read. The ministry put the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk direction at more than 29,250 troops.
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 150 servicemen over the past day in the western Russian region of Kursk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past day, Ukraine lost over 150 soldiers and had an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station and five vehicles destroyed," the statement read.
The ministry put the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk direction at more than 29,250 troops.