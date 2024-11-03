https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/us-bombers-arrive-in-middle-east---centcom-1120758945.html
US bombers B-52 have arrived in the Middle East, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said
Earlier, the Pentagon said that the US had additionally sent a destroyer, bombers and fighters to the Middle East. These forces will begin arriving in the region in the coming months, while the carrier strike group led by aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln prepares to depart, it said. On Saturday, the media reported citing sources that the United States had warned Iran that it would not be able to keep Israel from responding in the event of a strike from Tehran. Earlier, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) Gen. Ali-Mohammad Naini said that Tehran would give a decisive response "beyond the understanding" of Israel to the recent attack on Iranian territory. In addition, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Tel Aviv and Washington would definitely receive a response to their actions against Iran and the resistance front.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US bombers B-52 have arrived in the Middle East, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
Earlier, the Pentagon said that the US had additionally sent a destroyer, bombers and fighters to the Middle East. These forces will begin arriving in the region in the coming months, while the carrier strike group led by aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln prepares to depart, it said.
"B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility," CENTCOM said on X.
On Saturday, the media reported citing sources that the United States had warned Iran that it would not be able to keep Israel from responding
in the event of a strike from Tehran.
Earlier, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) Gen. Ali-Mohammad Naini said that Tehran would give a decisive response
"beyond the understanding" of Israel to the recent attack on Iranian territory. In addition, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Tel Aviv and Washington would definitely receive a response to their actions against Iran and the resistance front.