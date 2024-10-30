https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/israel-warns-iran-that-another-attack-will-be-met-with-capabilities-not-used-in-latest-air-raid-1120723923.html

Israel Warns Iran Next Attack to Involve 'Capabilities Not Used' in Latest Air Raid

Israel Warns Iran Next Attack to Involve 'Capabilities Not Used' in Latest Air Raid

Sputnik International

If Iran were to launch missiles at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces would “hit extremely hard both the capabilities and the places that we spared this time,” IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday.

2024-10-30T06:36+0000

2024-10-30T06:36+0000

2024-10-30T06:47+0000

world

middle east

israel

tehran

iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

israel defense forces (idf)

iranian foreign ministry

ismail haniyeh

hassan nasrallah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120708071_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_5b485b589fedf66e798474371cc78a96.jpg

Israel has warned Iran against making “the mistake” of carrying out another attack against it. If Iran were to launch missiles at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces would “hit extremely hard both the capabilities and the places that we spared this time,” IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi was cited as saying at the Ramon Air Base on Tuesday.Israel “didn’t finish this event,” he added, because “we may be required to do it again.” Over 100 Israeli warplanes, including the fifth-generation F-35s, were reportedly involved in the IDF’s three waves of "precise" strikes on Iranian military targets on October 26. The strikes that Tel Aviv described as a "response" to Tehran’s missile attacks on Israel on October 1 claimed the lives of at least four Iranian soldiers, according to the Islamic Republic’s Defense Ministry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced the strikes as a "clear violation" of international law, adding that Iran "considers itself entitled and obligated to defend itself."Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami claimed that Israel had “failed to achieve its ominous goals,” adding that the “bitter consequences will be unimaginable” for Israel. Tehran would use “all available tools” to respond, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei warned.On October 1, Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Israel vowed to respond at a time and in a manner of its choosing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/us-played-critical-support-role-in-israels-strike-on-iran--analyst-1120708837.html

israel

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

israeli air raid on iran, israeli strikes, israel strikes iran, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, what did israel strike in iran, why did israel attack iran, what targets in iran did israel attack on october 26