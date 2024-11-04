https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/finnish-defense-minister-says-more-eu-funding-for-ukraine-needed-through-taxes-1120771032.html
Finnish Defense Minister Says More EU Funding for Ukraine Needed Through Taxes
The European Union will need to find more funds "in the wallets of European taxpayers" to support Ukraine if assistance from the United States weakens, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Monday.
He added that now was not the time for "war fatigue." In October, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in an interview that the West was getting tired of supporting Ukraine, hoping for some form of resolution to the ongoing conflict. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will need to find more funds "in the wallets of European taxpayers" to support Ukraine if assistance from the United States weakens, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Monday.
He added that now was not the time for "war fatigue."
"This means that more funds need to be found in the wallets of European taxpayers to support Ukraine," Hakkanen told Finnish broadcaster when commenting on the potential decline in support for Kiev from Washington after the US presidential election.
In October, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in an interview that the West was getting tired of supporting Ukraine, hoping for some form of resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev
since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.