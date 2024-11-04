https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/global-monetary-system-falls-apart-astrust-in-us-dollar-falters---ex-imf-director-for-russia-1120766025.html

Global Monetary System Falls Apart asTrust in US Dollar Falters - Ex-IMF Director for Russia

Former executive director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alexei Mozhin, talked to Sputnik about most pressing issues in the global economy, including the dedollarizaiton.

The international monetary system is falling apart, and the trust in the US dollar in the world is falling due to the fact that it is being weaponized by the US authorities, former executive director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alexei Mozhin, told Sputnik. According to Mozhin, another reason for weakening trust in the US dollar is the growing public debt of the United States and the lack of possibilities of reducing it. Against this background, he said, there is an increase in gold prices, which is the main indicator of a fall in trust in the dollar. He added that he had repeatedly raised the question of why the fund is not discussing the international foreign exchange system on the IMF Council of Directors.

