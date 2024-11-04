https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/global-monetary-system-falls-apart-astrust-in-us-dollar-falters---ex-imf-director-for-russia-1120766025.html
Global Monetary System Falls Apart asTrust in US Dollar Falters - Ex-IMF Director for Russia
Global Monetary System Falls Apart asTrust in US Dollar Falters - Ex-IMF Director for Russia
Sputnik International
Former executive director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alexei Mozhin, talked to Sputnik about most pressing issues in the global economy, including the dedollarizaiton.
2024-11-04T05:47+0000
2024-11-04T05:47+0000
2024-11-04T05:47+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
international monetary fund
aleksei mozhin
dedollarisation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113606243_0:0:3086:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_74413bda647012124515fa30d7779bfe.jpg
The international monetary system is falling apart, and the trust in the US dollar in the world is falling due to the fact that it is being weaponized by the US authorities, former executive director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alexei Mozhin, told Sputnik. According to Mozhin, another reason for weakening trust in the US dollar is the growing public debt of the United States and the lack of possibilities of reducing it. Against this background, he said, there is an increase in gold prices, which is the main indicator of a fall in trust in the dollar. He added that he had repeatedly raised the question of why the fund is not discussing the international foreign exchange system on the IMF Council of Directors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/pepe-escobar-brics-make-history---can-they-keep-the-momentum-1120707386.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/no-one-is-safe-from-dollar-arbitrariness-brics-pushes-alternative-payment-systems--lavrov-1120759209.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113606243_355:0:3086:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40bbc20a622a8da031c2f793208f367e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
imf interview, imf dedollarization, dedollarization, dollar hegemony, dollar reserve currency, stop dollar, dollar empire, dollar falters
imf interview, imf dedollarization, dedollarization, dollar hegemony, dollar reserve currency, stop dollar, dollar empire, dollar falters
Global Monetary System Falls Apart asTrust in US Dollar Falters - Ex-IMF Director for Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former executive director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alexei Mozhin, talked to Sputnik about most pressing issues in the global economy, including the dedollarizaiton.
The international monetary system is falling apart, and the trust in the US dollar in the world is falling due to the fact that it is being weaponized by the US authorities, former executive director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Alexei Mozhin, told Sputnik.
"Now we see that this system is falling apart. We see that trust in the dollar is declining. Including because it is used by the Americans as a weapon," he told the agency.
According to Mozhin, another reason for weakening trust in the US dollar
is the growing public debt of the United States and the lack of possibilities of reducing it. Against this background, he said, there is an increase in gold prices, which is the main indicator of a fall in trust in the dollar.
"Not only central banks sell dollar assets and buy gold, but also private persons, households. There is an unprecedented demand for gold from ordinary citizens who sell dollars and buy gold. This proves growing distrust of the dollar," he said.
He added that he had repeatedly raised the question of why the fund is not discussing the international foreign exchange system on the IMF Council of Directors.
"We know the answer: because interested forces, first of all, do not want to discuss this," Mozhin concluded.