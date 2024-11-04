https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/north-korean-foreign-minister-conveys-message-from-countrys-leader-to-putin-1120771565.html
North Korean Foreign Minister Conveys Message From Country's Leader to Putin
North Korean Foreign Minister Conveys Message From Country's Leader to Putin
Sputnik International
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui conveyed on Monday a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2024-11-04T15:18+0000
2024-11-04T15:18+0000
2024-11-04T15:18+0000
russia
vladimir putin
kim jong un
russia
north korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120771404_0:19:2412:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_c356ff4afe60767c55b3bdf0178e1c98.jpg
"I have the honor to convey to you a deeply sincere, warm, friendly greeting from the distinguished Chairman of North Korea to you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, President of the Russian Federation," Choe Son Huisaid at a meeting with Putin.
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120771404_0:0:2412:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_c20186d2f5fa98e1afefd4e3d483cd53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-north korea relations, putin meets north korean foreign minister, vladimir putin, choi son-hui
russia-north korea relations, putin meets north korean foreign minister, vladimir putin, choi son-hui
North Korean Foreign Minister Conveys Message From Country's Leader to Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui conveyed on Monday a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I have the honor to convey to you a deeply sincere, warm, friendly greeting from the distinguished Chairman of North Korea
to you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, President of the Russian Federation," Choe Son Huisaid at a meeting with Putin.