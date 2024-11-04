International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/north-korean-foreign-minister-conveys-message-from-countrys-leader-to-putin-1120771565.html
North Korean Foreign Minister Conveys Message From Country's Leader to Putin
North Korean Foreign Minister Conveys Message From Country's Leader to Putin
Sputnik International
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui conveyed on Monday a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2024-11-04T15:18+0000
2024-11-04T15:18+0000
russia
vladimir putin
kim jong un
russia
north korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120771404_0:19:2412:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_c356ff4afe60767c55b3bdf0178e1c98.jpg
"I have the honor to convey to you a deeply sincere, warm, friendly greeting from the distinguished Chairman of North Korea to you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, President of the Russian Federation," Choe Son Huisaid at a meeting with Putin.
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120771404_0:0:2412:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_c20186d2f5fa98e1afefd4e3d483cd53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-north korea relations, putin meets north korean foreign minister, vladimir putin, choi son-hui
russia-north korea relations, putin meets north korean foreign minister, vladimir putin, choi son-hui

North Korean Foreign Minister Conveys Message From Country's Leader to Putin

15:18 GMT 04.11.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui shake hands before a meeting at the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui shake hands before a meeting at the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui conveyed on Monday a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I have the honor to convey to you a deeply sincere, warm, friendly greeting from the distinguished Chairman of North Korea to you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, President of the Russian Federation," Choe Son Huisaid at a meeting with Putin.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала