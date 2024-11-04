https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/north-korean-foreign-minister-conveys-message-from-countrys-leader-to-putin-1120771565.html

North Korean Foreign Minister Conveys Message From Country's Leader to Putin

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui conveyed on Monday a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have the honor to convey to you a deeply sincere, warm, friendly greeting from the distinguished Chairman of North Korea to you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, President of the Russian Federation," Choe Son Huisaid at a meeting with Putin.

