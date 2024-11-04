https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/there-will-be-no-global-economic-growth-without-brics-countries---russian-official-1120770570.html

There Will Be No Global Economic Growth Without BRICS Countries - Russian Official

There will be no global economic growth without the BRICS countries, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday.

"It can be seen that the countries that were present at the summit in Kazan are the countries where the majority of the planet's population lives, the majority of global resources are concentrated in them, they actively trade, invest, they have large accumulated reserves. And in general, it is obvious that today we can already say that the economic growth of the future is growth in those countries, due to those countries that were in Kazan. At the same time, another thesis is important, that in fact there can be no global growth without these countries," Oreshkin said at the International Symposium "Creating the Future." BRICS states lead in several industries at the global level, the official said, adding that China is leader in the field of electric vehicles, and Russia — in nuclear energy. BRICS is built on two principles — consensus and work on a positive agenda, not a negative one, like the G7, he added.

