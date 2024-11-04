https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/uk-to-launch-new-military-reconnaissance-satellite-by-2027-1120772702.html
UK to Launch New Military Reconnaissance Satellite by 2027
UK to Launch New Military Reconnaissance Satellite by 2027
Sputnik International
London plans to unveil a British-built Juno satellite to "support military operations", the government announced.
2024-11-04T18:13+0000
2024-11-04T18:13+0000
2024-11-04T18:13+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
military satellites
space
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105927047_0:165:2220:1414_1920x0_80_0_0_ef4e509145b00ac5043d5250e796b28d.jpg
"New Juno satellite to support military operations will be designed and built in the UK," the government statement said, adding that the launch is expected in 2027.It is noted that the creation of the satellite, as part of a £40 million (approximately $51 million) project, has been assigned to Surrey Satellite Technology.The statement highlighted that the new satellite is intended to enhance the UK’s capabilities in intelligence and surveillance.Like the Tyche satellite launched in August, the Juno satellite will be used to support military operations, monitor natural disasters, map terrain, and other tasks.In August, the British government reported that the UK Space Command had successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Tyche, capable of capturing daytime images and video footage of Earth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/britains-dragonfire-battle-laser-war-winning-weapon-or-100-mln-optical-illusion-1117886992.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105927047_0:0:2220:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_9a96e3707a3af703d3318ad2f66645c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
united kingdom, great britain, juno satellite, british miitary satellite, uk military satellite
united kingdom, great britain, juno satellite, british miitary satellite, uk military satellite
UK to Launch New Military Reconnaissance Satellite by 2027
London plans to unveil a British-built Juno satellite to "support military operations", the government announced.
"New Juno satellite to support military operations will be designed and built in the UK," the government statement said, adding that the launch is expected in 2027.
It is noted that the creation of the satellite, as part of a £40 million (approximately $51 million) project, has been assigned to Surrey Satellite Technology.
The statement highlighted that the new satellite is intended to enhance the UK’s capabilities
in intelligence and surveillance.
Like the Tyche satellite launched in August, the Juno satellite will be used to support military operations, monitor natural disasters, map terrain, and other tasks.
In August, the British government reported that the UK Space Command had successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Tyche, capable of capturing daytime images and video footage of Earth.