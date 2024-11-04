International
UK to Launch New Military Reconnaissance Satellite by 2027
UK to Launch New Military Reconnaissance Satellite by 2027
London plans to unveil a British-built Juno satellite to "support military operations", the government announced.
"New Juno satellite to support military operations will be designed and built in the UK," the government statement said, adding that the launch is expected in 2027.It is noted that the creation of the satellite, as part of a £40 million (approximately $51 million) project, has been assigned to Surrey Satellite Technology.The statement highlighted that the new satellite is intended to enhance the UK’s capabilities in intelligence and surveillance.Like the Tyche satellite launched in August, the Juno satellite will be used to support military operations, monitor natural disasters, map terrain, and other tasks.In August, the British government reported that the UK Space Command had successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Tyche, capable of capturing daytime images and video footage of Earth.
© iStock.com / RomoloTavaniAfrica, elements of this image furnished by NASA
© iStock.com / RomoloTavani
London plans to unveil a British-built Juno satellite to "support military operations", the government announced.
"New Juno satellite to support military operations will be designed and built in the UK," the government statement said, adding that the launch is expected in 2027.
It is noted that the creation of the satellite, as part of a £40 million (approximately $51 million) project, has been assigned to Surrey Satellite Technology.
The statement highlighted that the new satellite is intended to enhance the UK’s capabilities in intelligence and surveillance.
Screengrab of UK MoD footage released in March 2024 of the test of a laser-directed energy weapon at the MoD Hebrides test range in late 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
Military
Britain’s DragonFire Battle Laser: War-Winning Weapon or £100 Mln Optical Illusion?
12 April, 13:03 GMT
Like the Tyche satellite launched in August, the Juno satellite will be used to support military operations, monitor natural disasters, map terrain, and other tasks.
In August, the British government reported that the UK Space Command had successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Tyche, capable of capturing daytime images and video footage of Earth.
