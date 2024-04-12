https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/britains-dragonfire-battle-laser-war-winning-weapon-or-100-mln-optical-illusion-1117886992.html

Britain’s DragonFire Battle Laser: War-Winning Weapon or £100 Mln Optical Illusion?

Britain’s DragonFire Battle Laser: War-Winning Weapon or £100 Mln Optical Illusion?

Sputnik International

Britain's defense secretary told reporters on Thursday that a prototype of the UK's new drone and missile-destroying DragonFire laser platform could be sent to Ukraine for combat testing, boasting that the system is so advanced that nothing like it is likely to be developed by any other country any time soon. What do we know about DragonFire?

2024-04-12T13:03+0000

2024-04-12T13:03+0000

2024-04-12T13:03+0000

military

alexei leonkov

military & intelligence

grant shapps

britain

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

the telegraph

newsweek

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117885265_29:0:1373:756_1920x0_80_0_0_5b33c5d5d95595e7f065f5e485a5a4c5.png

The UK’s ambitious DragonFire program isn’t the panacea Britain’s defense establishment seems to think it is, with laser weapons coming a long way since the 1970s and 1980s but still having quite a ways to go. That’s the assessment of veteran Russian military observer and defense tech expert Alexei Leonkov.“It was thought for a long time that the creation of a combat laser which can be used during combat operations was something for the distant future,” Leonkov recalled in a recent interview with Russian media, commenting on footage put out by the UK Ministry of Defense in March showing a test of the DragonFire system.The system’s power requirements and low rate of fire are additional problems, ordinarily requiring large, bulky high-capacity energy capacitors to be carried along with the system to provide necessary power. It’s not clear whether or how British defense scientists have resolved this issue.On top of that, Leonkov said, the properties of Earth’s atmosphere and various natural factors (cloud cover, rain, snow, fog, dust, soot and smoke, and other factors affecting visibility) make it difficult to perfect laser technologies capable of doing damage beyond blinding the enemy, or targeting at close ranges, if weather, climactic and ground conditions are right.Britain’s Battle Laser: What Do We Know About It?Britain’s MoD released dramatic footage of a test of the DragonFire directed energy weapon in March, showing the system firing a powerful beam of light into the night sky. Along with the testing footage, dated from the third quarter of 2023, the MoD released a computer graphic showing the laser being carried by a British warship and targeting a small boat, blinding an enemy drone and destroying two others. The system is also reportedly effective against mortars, and defense officials hope it could be used against ballistic missiles.Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters Thursday that the MoD is looking to fast track the development of the system, which he said “could have huge ramifications,” and that prototypes of the system could be deployed to Ukraine.“I’m absolutely certain that what we’ve got going on here is very special, and a level that other countries are unlikely to be replicating because it’s so cutting-edge,” Shapps said.According to the defense secretary, Ukraine might get prototypes of the system before it’s “100 percent perfect”, even though Britain itself plans to deploy DragonFire only three years from now, in 2027.Shapps’ comments are a marked turnaround from a report in Newsweek in March confirming the Kiev regime had expressed interest in DragonFire, but that there are “no plans to deploy” it from the UK side. Previously deployed British military assistance to Ukraine has been destroyed en masse by Russian forces over the past two years, with troops also capturing dozens of advanced UK weapons, including Storm Shadow cruise missiles.Britain first announced plans to build a £100 million laser-directed energy weapon in 2016, with the DragonFire first presented to the public in 2017, but technical problems and Covid blamed for delays to trials, which were expected to start in 2019 but actually kicked off only in 2022.What’s confirmed about the DragonFire:Directed Energy Weapons’ Long HistoryDirected energy weapons go back to at least the third century BC, when, during the Siege of Syracuse, Greek soldiers set fire to Roman warships from afar at the direction of Greek polymath Archimedes, who devised a heat ray concentrating the Sun’s rays using a polished mirror or convex copper lens.Considered until not too long ago to be the stuff of science fiction, lasers created for military applications began to be used in the 1970s and 1980s for things like range finding and missile guidance, with the Soviet Union and the United States acting as pioneers in the field. Taking a page out of the US’s Star Wars platform, Soviet scientists went as far as developing high-powered lasers for missile defense known as the Terra-3 program, and other innovations including an open-type CO2-based laser to paralyze missiles and aircraft and strike distant targets as small as a coin.The club of countries with directed energy weapons is small but growing, with Russia, the US, China, Israel, France, Germany, India, Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye creating or working on them. Russia’s best-known laser weapon is the Peresvet laser platform – which is capable of blinding optical reconnaissance satellites and targeting drones. Israel has developed the aforementioned Iron Beam – designed to shoot down low-cost enemy projectile. China has created its Norinco AW5 series of ground-based lasers. In the US, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing and DARPA are leading the way in the creation of air, sea and ground-based laser weapons – with the AN/SEQ-3 ship-based laser being the best-known among them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/pentagons-plan-for-first-operational-airborne-laser-weapon-bites-the-dust-1117464523.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/how-laser-weapons-work-1113652558.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/us-sends-4-stryker-vehicles-with-50kw-laser-weapons-to-middle-east-for-testing---reports-1117080678.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/russias-combat-laser-systems-1111141950.html

britain

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is britain's battle laser, does britain have battle laser