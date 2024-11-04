https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/us-elections-purportedly-controlled-by-intelligence-agencies-author-1120771218.html

US Elections Purportedly Controlled by Intelligence Agencies – Author

Washington's intelligence agencies are “running” the elections in United States, claims American political scientist and best-selling conservative author Dr. Jerome Corsi, who points at what he describes as the discovery of certain “algorithms” within the state board of election and voter registration databases.

Washington's intelligence agencies are “running” the elections in United States, claims American political scientist and best-selling conservative author Dr. Jerome Corsi, who points at what he describes as the discovery of certain “algorithms” within the state board of election and voter registration databases.According to him, Andrew Paquette, a computer graphics artist and a “real genius in terms of computer work,” found “patterns in the New York voter registration files maintained by the state, the State Board of Elections.”“These are the actual records from which voting occurs. And he found that they had been arranged mathematically so as to hide data. And as he began to get into the system and figure out the patterns, he actually came up with the equations, the algorithms that are involved in assigning voter IDs to the voters in New York,” Dr. Corsi elaborates.This scheme, which he suggests is designed to allow its perpetrators to “insert voters who do not exist,” is so “complicated mathematically” that it “has to be an intelligence operation,” he suggests.- Dr. Corsi claims that the perpetrators of this scheme aimed to “rearrange” voter data so that a voter's number isn’t tied to their registration date.- A mass of non-existent voters, numbering in the hundreds of thousands – non-existing but officially registered nonetheless – allegedly exists in state registration databases.- “What happens is that voter appears to be a real person... You've got a certifiable vote even though the person doesn't exist,” says Dr. Corsi.- To influence elections, perpetrators allegedly use algorithms to identify and cast mail-in ballots for these “ghost voters.”- Dr. Corsi claims the mainstream media avoids reporting this because it is “controlled by the CIA.”He also claims that the US mainstream media does not want to report this “because the mainstream media itself is controlled by the CIA.”Any US Election Can Purportedly Be Stolen Via 'Ghost Voters'The US Democratic Party seems to be “done with elections” and the CIA “doesn't want any elections anymore,” laments Dr. Corsi. With a veritable army of “ghost” voters being hidden in voter registration databases, he claims, the people who organized this scheme could perpetrate “massive stealing of any election” they desire. And challenging a certifiable vote, Dr. Corsi points out, is very difficult in the US because it essentially amounts to claiming that “the certification was wrong,” which is difficult to prove. "The courts don't want to hear these cases because it's political. Our courts consider our elections political. They don’t want to resolve a political question,” he adds. “I'm asking questions about the future,” Dr. Corsi says. “I'm saying how many illegal votes are we going to get this coming up election? Why are these algorithms there? Who put them there? They've been there since 2007. We can tell that from the computer records. Have they been used in past elections? I don't know. But I'm questioning.”'CIA-Quality Encryption' Involved in Alleged 'Ghost Voters' Scheme in USThe algorithms allegedly employed in a scheme to conceal thousands of fake voters in US state voter registration databases are way too complex to be pulled by “some kid with a computer in his father's garage,” argues Dr. Corsi. “This is CIA-quality encryption,” he alleges. “It's this is the kind of encryption you would do if you were running a military and you're putting an army in the field, and you want your army to communicate on a code you would do algorithms and cryptography so the enemy couldn't read the code.” According to him, the people who snuck these reported fake voters into registration databases and know how to locate these voters can thus procure mail-in ballots “that can be certified because the numbers match even though the voter doesn't exist.” About one-third of the voters in the US cast their ballots early during this election, with most of them doing so by mail.Corsi also points at the circumstances of a sudden surge of popularity Kamala Harris experienced not long after she replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic Party candidate in the 2024 US presidential election. “Suddenly you get stories about Kamala is ‘surging.’ So the signs of these are first of all, Kamala then has better numbers. So at the end, when they say Kamala ‘surged’, that justifies the voting scheme where at the end, all these non-existing people are voted in order to change the real outcome of the election. It's really a very brilliant scheme. And in fact, it exists. And in fact, we've lost control of our elections in the United States and in Europe, because the intelligence agencies, they are computer-capable. They have the money. They can create a psychological operation. This is a psychological operation that's being run against the American people, I believe, by the CIA,” Dr. Corsi claims.How Kamala Harris Could Be Made President Through Voter FraudDr. Corsi has outlined a pattern of a potential voting fraud that he thinks may take place during the 2024 US presidential election.He points out how Harris has been “getting all the favorable press” lately despite not being able to “utter a coherent sentence” and the fact that “no one seems to like her.”“I think the CIA would be happy to have a dead person be the president and then run the president with AI,” Dr. Corsi adds. “Obama's on the record as saying he'd love to be having a third term if he only be in the background, with the president who was a figurehead. Well, I think he had that with Biden and now with Kamala, who is by Obama's pick, maybe he's going to get his next term.”“So I'm sounding the alarm. I want to know why these algorithms are there. Who put them there? If they're going to be used, I want to know if we're being set up for an election steal. Not challenging things about the past,” he adds.

