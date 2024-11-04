US Elections Purportedly Controlled by Intelligence Agencies – Author
© AP Photo / Kevin WolfThe seal of Central Intelligence Agency is seen in the lobby the headquarters building in Langley, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
© AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
Subscribe
Washington's intelligence agencies are “running” the elections in United States, claims American political scientist and best-selling conservative author Dr. Jerome Corsi, who points at what he describes as the discovery of certain “algorithms” within the state board of election and voter registration databases.
Washington's intelligence agencies are “running” the elections in United States, claims American political scientist and best-selling conservative author Dr. Jerome Corsi, who points at what he describes as the discovery of certain “algorithms” within the state board of election and voter registration databases.
According to him, Andrew Paquette, a computer graphics artist and a “real genius in terms of computer work,” found “patterns in the New York voter registration files maintained by the state, the State Board of Elections.”
“These are the actual records from which voting occurs. And he found that they had been arranged mathematically so as to hide data. And as he began to get into the system and figure out the patterns, he actually came up with the equations, the algorithms that are involved in assigning voter IDs to the voters in New York,” Dr. Corsi elaborates.
This scheme, which he suggests is designed to allow its perpetrators to “insert voters who do not exist,” is so “complicated mathematically” that it “has to be an intelligence operation,” he suggests.
“It's designed to be hidden. It would be costly to put it in place. It would require a clandestine group to get access to the state Board of Education computers so that they can embed these codes and make the database work the way they want it to work - hiding data. And I think we're finding these algorithms in virtually every state we're looking at, and they've been there since 2007,” Dr. Corsi warns.
- Dr. Corsi claims that the perpetrators of this scheme aimed to “rearrange” voter data so that a voter's number isn’t tied to their registration date.
- A mass of non-existent voters, numbering in the hundreds of thousands – non-existing but officially registered nonetheless – allegedly exists in state registration databases.
- “What happens is that voter appears to be a real person... You've got a certifiable vote even though the person doesn't exist,” says Dr. Corsi.
- To influence elections, perpetrators allegedly use algorithms to identify and cast mail-in ballots for these “ghost voters.”
- Dr. Corsi claims the mainstream media avoids reporting this because it is “controlled by the CIA.”
He also claims that the US mainstream media does not want to report this “because the mainstream media itself is controlled by the CIA.”
Any US Election Can Purportedly Be Stolen Via 'Ghost Voters'
The US Democratic Party seems to be “done with elections” and the CIA “doesn't want any elections anymore,” laments Dr. Corsi.
With a veritable army of “ghost” voters being hidden in voter registration databases, he claims, the people who organized this scheme could perpetrate “massive stealing of any election” they desire.
“The scheme here, the nefarious part of the scheme I'm describing is that these criminals controlling the state board of election voter rolls clandestinely can put these nonexistent voters into the data set and get away with it because these people have real legitimate numbers,” he explains. “These non-existing people have real legitimate numbers issued by the state Board of Elections to vote. And so therefore, when they vote these mail-in ballots, the scheme is largely a mail-in ballot scheme, they vote that number, which is certifiable.”
And challenging a certifiable vote, Dr. Corsi points out, is very difficult in the US because it essentially amounts to claiming that “the certification was wrong,” which is difficult to prove.
"The courts don't want to hear these cases because it's political. Our courts consider our elections political. They don’t want to resolve a political question,” he adds.
“I'm asking questions about the future,” Dr. Corsi says. “I'm saying how many illegal votes are we going to get this coming up election? Why are these algorithms there? Who put them there? They've been there since 2007. We can tell that from the computer records. Have they been used in past elections? I don't know. But I'm questioning.”
'CIA-Quality Encryption' Involved in Alleged 'Ghost Voters' Scheme in US
The algorithms allegedly employed in a scheme to conceal thousands of fake voters in US state voter registration databases are way too complex to be pulled by “some kid with a computer in his father's garage,” argues Dr. Corsi.
“This is CIA-quality encryption,” he alleges. “It's this is the kind of encryption you would do if you were running a military and you're putting an army in the field, and you want your army to communicate on a code you would do algorithms and cryptography so the enemy couldn't read the code.”
According to him, the people who snuck these reported fake voters into registration databases and know how to locate these voters can thus procure mail-in ballots “that can be certified because the numbers match even though the voter doesn't exist.”
“And our states do not go out in the field to see if these mail-in ballots exist of these people are real. If they are at the addresses they say they are, if they have a legitimate legal right to vote - the states don't check this,” Dr. Corsi reveals. “This one loophole is what permits the criminals to devise this entire cryptographic scheme. And I think it's one of the greatest election frauds in the history of the world. I think it's a genius level criminal activity. And I think it's largely unknown.”
About one-third of the voters in the US cast their ballots early during this election, with most of them doing so by mail.
Corsi also points at the circumstances of a sudden surge of popularity Kamala Harris experienced not long after she replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic Party candidate in the 2024 US presidential election.
“Suddenly you get stories about Kamala is ‘surging.’ So the signs of these are first of all, Kamala then has better numbers. So at the end, when they say Kamala ‘surged’, that justifies the voting scheme where at the end, all these non-existing people are voted in order to change the real outcome of the election. It's really a very brilliant scheme. And in fact, it exists. And in fact, we've lost control of our elections in the United States and in Europe, because the intelligence agencies, they are computer-capable. They have the money. They can create a psychological operation. This is a psychological operation that's being run against the American people, I believe, by the CIA,” Dr. Corsi claims.
How Kamala Harris Could Be Made President Through Voter Fraud
Dr. Corsi has outlined a pattern of a potential voting fraud that he thinks may take place during the 2024 US presidential election.
“The pattern should be obvious to everybody, which is Donald Trump is doing extremely well and he's going to win. But then suddenly, late in the day, it starts shifting and then they stop the count of the votes. And overnight, suddenly all these mail-in votes, and they're all for Kamala Harris,” Dr. Corsi elaborates. “Everybody's voting for her in mail. Well, it's all a lie. Those are the patterns that this fraud permits. And once you see the pattern, that's the magic trick.”
He points out how Harris has been “getting all the favorable press” lately despite not being able to “utter a coherent sentence” and the fact that “no one seems to like her.”
“I think the CIA would be happy to have a dead person be the president and then run the president with AI,” Dr. Corsi adds. “Obama's on the record as saying he'd love to be having a third term if he only be in the background, with the president who was a figurehead. Well, I think he had that with Biden and now with Kamala, who is by Obama's pick, maybe he's going to get his next term.”
“So I'm sounding the alarm. I want to know why these algorithms are there. Who put them there? If they're going to be used, I want to know if we're being set up for an election steal. Not challenging things about the past,” he adds.