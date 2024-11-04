https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/us-election-day-voters-to-sast-ballots-at-snipers-gunpoint--report-1120767392.html

US Election Day: Voters to Сast Ballots at Snipers’ Gunpoint – Report

US Election Day: Voters to Сast Ballots at Snipers’ Gunpoint – Report

Sputnik International

The White House was surrounded earlier by an additional two-meter fence along the perimeter of the territory, where the president’s residence and offices are located.

2024-11-04T08:57+0000

2024-11-04T08:57+0000

2024-11-04T08:57+0000

americas

us

arizona

nevada

pennsylvania

2024 us presidential election

drones

snipers

surveillance

measures

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120767228_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_92ce9beb6f450dd584a8d2d70e1e6fc2.jpg

With the clock ticking for America’s Election Day, local authorities across the country are taking unprecedented security measures to tackle possible violence-related "nightmare scenarios," the Washington Post reports.At least two states, Nevada and Washington, have activated the National Guard in case of unrest during the November 5 presidential election. Arizona’s Secretary of State Adrian Fontes admitted that he wears a bulletproof vest.Similar steps have been taken in other states, where hundreds of election offices "are now buttressed with bulletproof glass, steel doors and surveillance equipment," according to the Post.The election race turned violent on July 13, when former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump suffered a gunshot wound to his right ear and was briefly hospitalized following an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.The gunman, Thomas Crooks, killed a member of the audience and injured two others before the US Secret Service sniper team eliminated him. The incident prompted Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/what-could-be-the-game-changing-october-surprise-in-the-run-up-to-the-2024-election-1120740296.html

americas

arizona

nevada

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

additional two-meter fence for the white house, america’s election day, unprecedented security measures, surveillance equipment, snipers on rooftops