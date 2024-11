https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/us-preparing-europe-to-start-direct-war-with-russia-if-ukraine-fails---lavrov-1120766825.html

US Preparing Europe to Start Direct War With Russia If Ukraine Fails - Lavrov

The US is preparing Europe to enter into a direct military conflict with Russia in case of Kiev fails, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Top diplomat added that conflict with Russia would be "suicidal adventure" for Europe. Moscow is hosting the international symposium from November 4-6. This year, the event is attended representatives from 87 countries, including speakers, delegates, artists, diplomats, and journalists.

