https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/about-90-remain-missing-after-deadly-flooding-in-spains-valencia-1120787241.html
About 90 Remain Missing After Deadly Flooding in Spain’s Valencia
About 90 Remain Missing After Deadly Flooding in Spain’s Valencia
Sputnik International
As many as 89 people remain missing after the devastating flooding in the Spanish province of Valencia, the regional authorities said.
2024-11-05T22:04+0000
2024-11-05T22:04+0000
2024-11-05T22:04+0000
world
spain
europe
valencia
floods
missing
missing person
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/05/1120787083_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_299a5a040de069a9aa200de583846fb3.jpg
"As of 20:00 [19:00 GMT] on Tuesday … there were 89 cases of active search for missing after the Dana storm and following floodings that hit the province of Valencia on October 29," the authorities said in a statement on Tuesday. On October 29, torrential rains hit several areas in southeastern Spain. The heavy rains and storms caused an emergency situation in Spain, especially in Valencia, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia. More than 200 people have died as a result of the flooding.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/russia-expresses-condolences-to-spanish-people-over-deadly-floods-in-valencia-1120755227.html
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/05/1120787083_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29757d613cab93cc7ec15de2e61b5b71.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
people remain missing, spanish province of valencia, devastating flooding
people remain missing, spanish province of valencia, devastating flooding
About 90 Remain Missing After Deadly Flooding in Spain’s Valencia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 89 people remain missing after the devastating flooding in the Spanish province of Valencia, the regional authorities said.
"As of 20:00 [19:00 GMT] on Tuesday … there were 89 cases of active search for missing after the Dana storm and following floodings that hit the province of Valencia
on October 29," the authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.
On October 29, torrential rains hit several areas in southeastern Spain. The heavy rains and storms caused an emergency situation in Spain, especially in Valencia, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia. More than 200 people have died as a result of the flooding.