About 90 Remain Missing After Deadly Flooding in Spain’s Valencia
Sputnik International
About 90 Remain Missing After Deadly Flooding in Spain’s Valencia

22:04 GMT 05.11.2024
© AP Photo / Emilio MorenattiMaria Carmen, 54, sits next to her belongings outside her house after the floods in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 89 people remain missing after the devastating flooding in the Spanish province of Valencia, the regional authorities said.
"As of 20:00 [19:00 GMT] on Tuesday … there were 89 cases of active search for missing after the Dana storm and following floodings that hit the province of Valencia on October 29," the authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.
On October 29, torrential rains hit several areas in southeastern Spain. The heavy rains and storms caused an emergency situation in Spain, especially in Valencia, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia. More than 200 people have died as a result of the flooding.
