About 90 Remain Missing After Deadly Flooding in Spain’s Valencia

As many as 89 people remain missing after the devastating flooding in the Spanish province of Valencia, the regional authorities said.

"As of 20:00 [19:00 GMT] on Tuesday … there were 89 cases of active search for missing after the Dana storm and following floodings that hit the province of Valencia on October 29," the authorities said in a statement on Tuesday. On October 29, torrential rains hit several areas in southeastern Spain. The heavy rains and storms caused an emergency situation in Spain, especially in Valencia, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia. More than 200 people have died as a result of the flooding.

