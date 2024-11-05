https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/israeli-opposition-leader-calls-on-citizens-to-protest-against-firing-of-defense-minister-1120785379.html

Israeli Opposition Leader Calls on Citizens to Protest Against Firing of Defense Minister

Israeli parliamentary opposition leader Yair Lapid and several protest organizations on Tuesday called on citizens to take to the streets in light of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the midst of a war on several fronts.

"Firing Gallant in the middle of a war is insane. Netanyahu is selling out Israel's security and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighters for shameful political survival. The right-wing government prefers traitors to servants. I call on the people of Yesh Atid [party] and all Zionist patriots to take to the streets tonight in protest," Lapid said on his social media. A number of Israeli protest movements, which regularly stage anti-government rallies in Tel Aviv and other cities, have also called on citizens to take to the streets.

