LIVE UPDATES: 2024 US Presidential Election

National Guard on Standby in Multiple States on Election Day

Fifteen states have mobilized National Guard personnel to provide support on election day, with more than 250 troops deployed, CNN reports citing a spokesperson.

The states are Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Nearly half are engaged in cybersecurity, while others fulfill local support roles. Additionally, around 85 members are on standby in Colorado, Washington, DC, Florida, and Nevada.

The National Guard is also on alert as a precaution in states like Washington and Oregon, following incidents of ballot drop boxes being set on fire and hundreds of ballots being damaged