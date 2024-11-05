International
LIVE UPDATES: 2024 US Presidential Election
LIVE UPDATES: 2024 US Presidential Election
Americans are heading to the polls today to cast their votes in the highly anticipated presidential election.
2024 us presidential election
us
donald trump
kamala harris
18:45 GMT 05.11.2024 (Updated: 19:02 GMT 05.11.2024)
Americans are heading to the polls today to cast their votes in the highly anticipated presidential election.
The November 5 vote features Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former President Donald Trump in a tight contest. Many predict the outcome will hinge on results from seven pivotal swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to learn more!
20:31 GMT 05.11.2024
Is Google Biased Toward Harris?
20:27 GMT 05.11.2024
National Guard on Standby in Multiple States on Election Day
Fifteen states have mobilized National Guard personnel to provide support on election day, with more than 250 troops deployed, CNN reports citing a spokesperson.
The states are Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.
Nearly half are engaged in cybersecurity, while others fulfill local support roles. Additionally, around 85 members are on standby in Colorado, Washington, DC, Florida, and Nevada.
The National Guard is also on alert as a precaution in states like Washington and Oregon, following incidents of ballot drop boxes being set on fire and hundreds of ballots being damaged
20:18 GMT 05.11.2024
Unofficial Election Results May Be Announced in Michigan by Mid-Wednesday - Reports
Unofficial results of the US presidential election in the swing state of Michigan could be announced by mid-Wednesday or even earlier, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
"This year, it’s a little bit different and a lot more efficient," Benson was quoted as saying by CNN, pointing to new rules that gave clerks an opportunity to begin processing absentee ballots last week.
19:50 GMT 05.11.2024
Some Polling Stations in Pennsylvania Face Vote-Counting Machine Malfunctions – Officials
Several polling stations in Pennsylvania, one of the critical swing states, faced malfunctions affecting vote-counting machines on Tuesday, local officials said.
Problems were registered in the counties of Bedford and Cambria.
"Prior to the opening of the polls, the Bedford County Elections Office received calls from several precincts around the county reporting an issue with the tabulator machines. We identified the issue and sent support teams to resolve the problem … The ability to vote has not been impacted and at this time all sites are being addressed," Bedford County elections director Jeffrey Gable was quoted as saying by CNN.
In Cambria County, voting was extended by two hours by a court because of problems with voting machines, according to CNN.
"The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots. This should not discourage voters from voting at their voting precincts," the Office of County Commissioners said, as quoted by CNN.
These developments sparked criticism from billionaire Elon Musk, who supports Republican candidate Donald Trump.
"These voting machines have terrible reliability," Musk said on X.
19:30 GMT 05.11.2024
Polling Station in Eastern Missouri Closed Due to Flooding - Reports
Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding in the eastern part of the US state of Missouri, resulting in the closure of a polling station, the local Fox News affiliate reported on Tuesday.
Local officials reportedly redirected residents to the city of Hillsboro to vote.
Meanwhile, Cait Conley, a senior adviser at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, characterized these weather-related disruptions as largely expected situations.
"We are tracking instances of extreme weather and other temporary infrastructure disruptions in certain areas of the country, but these are largely expected, routine and planned-for events," Conley told CNN.
Earlier in the day, Conley said that no significant incidents had affected the security of the country's election infrastructure.
19:08 GMT 05.11.2024
Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Vance Casts Vote in US Election
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance voted in the election at a polling station in Cincinnati, Ohio, according to footage released by CNN on Tuesday,
"I feel good about this race," Vance said after he and his wife cast their ballots.
He added that he would later join Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, to watch the election results.
Earlier in the day, US media reported that both presidential candidates, Trump and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, would have a relatively calm election day. Trump is expected to cast his ballot at a polling station in his home state, Florida, and then have a meeting with his supporters and donors at his Mar-A-Lago residence, NBC News reported. Meanwhile, Harris, who had already voted by mail, gave several interviews and will return to her alma mater, Howard University in Washington DC, for the election night event.
19:08 GMT 05.11.2024
Trump Feels Confident, Hopes for ‘Big Victory’ in US Presidential Election
US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he feels confident and hopes for a "big victory" in the US presidential election.
"I think we're going to have a very big victory today," Trump said before voting, adding that he did not think any of the candidates would fail to get the necessary 270 electoral votes.
He added that if paper ballots were used, the counting would be over by 10 p.m. local time (03:00 GMT, Wednesday) and the results would be announced earlier.
Trump also said he had not prepared a victory speech, adding that he did not need to prepare for such occasions in advance.
"I haven’t prepared any speech ... I’m not a Democrat, I’m able to make a speech on pretty quick notice. If I win, I know what I’m gonna say," he said.
19:06 GMT 05.11.2024
Harris Says Trump Will Come to White House With ‘Enemies List’ in Event of Victory
S Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that in the event her opponent, Republican candidate Donald Trump, is victorious, he will bring an enemies' list to the White House, while she would bring a to-do list.
"You've got somebody who spend full time talking about himself, his grievances, his plans for retribution. He will go to the Oval office with his enemies list, I will go to the office with my to-do list, working on behalf of the American people," Harris said in an interview with the V-103 radio station.
In an interview she reaffirmed her commitments to improve economic conditions of the middle class and reduce inflation.
19:06 GMT 05.11.2024
Trump, His Wife Cast Their Ballots in Palm Beach County in Florida - Reports
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump voted in the US election in Palm Beach County in the state of Florida with his wife Melania, CNN reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, CNN reported that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance had voted in the election at a polling station in Cincinnati, Ohio.
19:06 GMT 05.11.2024
19:05 GMT 05.11.2024
Lines Form at Polling Stations in Washington DC on Election Day
Dozens of people have gathered at polling stations in Washington DC on Election Day, with lines expected throughout the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
One of the polling stations is located in a sports and fitness center in a city park. Several groups of foreign journalists are standing near the line outside the building, recording reports.
"A couple of hours ago, the line was 10 people longer. People will continue to come throughout the day," a campaigner for one of the US Congress candidates said.
Sputnik correspondents visited two other polling stations in Washington, where they observed similar lines of dozens of people.
There is no reinforced police presence or roadblocks in the city. The streets have little traffic and the only signs of the presidential election are the boarded-up shops and pharmacies, taken as precautions against possible unrest.
19:05 GMT 05.11.2024
Musk Accuses Harris of Lying About US Troops Not Being Deployed in Combat Zones
19:03 GMT 05.11.2024
First-Time Voter From Virginia Surprised at Lack of Privacy at Polling Stations
Paul from Virginia, a first-time voter who cast his ballot for Donald Trump in the US presidential election on Tuesday, told RIA Novosti he was surprised that voting at polling stations in the city of Alexandria was not private, but he was still satisfied with the way voting was organized.
"I was a little surprised that the polling stations were not private, everyone passing by me could see who I was casting my vote for," Paul said.
To his surprise, Paul did not have to stand in line to cast his ballot.
"The process of getting a ballot was quick. When I entered, they asked me for my ID, and also asked me to give my full name and address to check against the data in their database of registered voters," he said.
Paul added that he was generally satisfied with the organization of the election and that everything went quickly.
People in Alexandria are also voting for their representatives in the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as for the city mayor, he said.
"I honestly do not have high expectations that Donald Trump will win in my state, but I voted for him," Paul said.
19:03 GMT 05.11.2024
Former Reagan Official Warns Ruling Elite Will Fight Relentlessly Against Trump to Maintain US War Path
18:59 GMT 05.11.2024
Trump Campaign Believes Election Results Unlikely to Be Clear on Tuesday – Reports
Donald Trump’s campaign believes that the outcome of the US presidential election is unlikely to become clear by late Tuesday, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the broadcaster, Trump’s campaign is currently holding conversations about the Republican candidate’s activities tonight, including whether he should hold a press conference. The sources told CNN that the campaign did not expect the outcome of the voting to become clear on Tuesday.
At the same time, Trump reportedly believes that the results of the voting in some swing states will shape up in the upcoming night.
18:58 GMT 05.11.2024
Wall Street Analyst Suggests Early Boarding-Up of Washington Storefronts Signals Harris' Defeat
18:53 GMT 05.11.2024
Georgia Saw Temporary Voting Disruptions at 2 Locations Due to Bomb Threats – Reports
Voting at two polling stations in Georgia was briefly disrupted due to bomb threats, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing local officials.
These two polling locations had to be closed for about 30 minutes because of five bomb threats, Nadine Williams, the registration and elections director in Fulton County, said.
"Thankfully these locations are now operational again and all polling sites are secure with an active security presence," Williams was quoted as saying by CNN.
The authorities of the county are going to seek a court order to extend voting hours, she added.
Meanwhile, voting at two polling stations was delayed in western Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County, CNN reported. The reasons for the delays were that one judge of elections was late, while another did not come to the polling station. Both polling stations are now operational, according to county spokesperson Abigail Gardner.
At the same time, voting time in Pennsylvania’s Cambria County was extended due to a software malfunction which disrupted voters’ ability to scan their ballots, CNN reported.
Fulton County is known for its grand jury indictment against former US President Donald Trump in the case of his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In August 2023, Trump was formally arrested and had to spend some time in prison in Atlanta.
18:53 GMT 05.11.2024
US Capitol Visitor Center Closed After Arrest of Man With Torch and Flare Gun
US Capitol Visitor Center shut down after the arrest of a man carrying a torch and a flare gun, who "smelled like fuel."
18:52 GMT 05.11.2024
Donkey vs Elephant: Which US Party Won More Presidential Elections Over Last 100 Years?
18:51 GMT 05.11.2024
US Betting Market Increases Trump's Odds for Presidential Election Victory
