US Crunch Time: All You Need to Know About the Presidential Election

• Voter eligibility: At least 186 million Americans aged 18 or over can vote for the 47th US president.

• Voting formats: The US presidential election offers three main voting formats: in-person voting on election day, early voting (both in-person and mail-in) before election day, and mail-in/absentee voting for those unable to vote in person. Each state determines the specific rules for these methods.

• Early voting: Election Day is set for November 5, but approximately 77 million people have already cast absentee ballots through early voting, a significant aspect of the election process.

• Availability of early voting: Early voting, aimed at increasing voter turnout, has been offered by US states since the 2000s. Every state allows some form of early voting, with mail-in or in-person voting as the most common options.

• State participation in early voting: In 47 of the 50 states, all registered voters can cast ballots early, except in Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Alabama, which only allow such a process for a limited number of approved reasons, such as having a disability.