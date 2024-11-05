International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/manipulations-possible-in-us-elections-to-prevent-trumps-win---french-politician-1120773610.html
Manipulations Possible in US Elections to Prevent Trump's Win - French Politician
Manipulations Possible in US Elections to Prevent Trump's Win - French Politician
Sputnik International
There is a possibility of manipulation in the upcoming US presidential election to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning, French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot told RIA Novosti.
2024-11-05T04:38+0000
2024-11-05T04:38+0000
americas
donald trump
kamala harris
florian philippot
2024 us presidential election
european union (eu)
ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/05/1120773687_0:323:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1e984364c703f081c7f3b910ddeb043.jpg
"We are seeing a trend in Trump's favor in the US, there are many indicators — polls, voting intentions. But I am afraid of manipulation. In 2020, we faced machinations, and they can happen now from the deep state and the Kamala Harris camp," Philippot said. According to the French politician, the EU and France openly support Harris' candidacy against Trump, who advocates ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220302/so-much-for-laymans-terms-kamala-harris-grilled-over-childish-explanation-of-ukraine-crisis-1093515957.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/05/1120773687_336:0:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63338ba9cde4518738adb9163b37f569.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, us president, run for presidency, us presidency, donald trump, republicans support trump, democrats support trump, nato enlargement, nato-russia war, russia-nato war, russia-ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, special operation, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, us president, run for presidency, us presidency, donald trump, republicans support trump, democrats support trump, nato enlargement, nato-russia war, russia-nato war, russia-ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, special operation, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine

Manipulations Possible in US Elections to Prevent Trump's Win - French Politician

04:38 GMT 05.11.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Bryce Jordan Center, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in State College, Pa
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Bryce Jordan Center, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in State College, Pa - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2024
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - There is a possibility of manipulation in the upcoming US presidential election to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning, French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot told RIA Novosti.
"We are seeing a trend in Trump's favor in the US, there are many indicators — polls, voting intentions. But I am afraid of manipulation. In 2020, we faced machinations, and they can happen now from the deep state and the Kamala Harris camp," Philippot said.
According to the French politician, the EU and France openly support Harris' candidacy against Trump, who advocates ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"The EU, of course, wants Harris to win: [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen, [French President Emmanuel] Macron. The whole system that supports NATO and the European Union, globalization, is on the side of Kamala Harris. The system that promotes war is on the side of Kamala Harris, that's obvious, while the support for patriotism and the sovereignty of the nation is on the side of Trump," Philippot said.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media, after attending the Munich Security Conference, at her hotel in Munich, Germany February 20, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2022
So Much for 'Layman's Terms': Kamala Harris Grilled Over 'Childish' Explanation of Ukraine Crisis
2 March 2022, 12:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала