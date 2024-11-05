https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/manipulations-possible-in-us-elections-to-prevent-trumps-win---french-politician-1120773610.html
Manipulations Possible in US Elections to Prevent Trump's Win - French Politician
There is a possibility of manipulation in the upcoming US presidential election to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning, French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot told RIA Novosti.
"We are seeing a trend in Trump's favor in the US, there are many indicators — polls, voting intentions. But I am afraid of manipulation. In 2020, we faced machinations, and they can happen now from the deep state and the Kamala Harris camp," Philippot said. According to the French politician, the EU and France openly support Harris' candidacy against Trump, who advocates ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
PARIS (Sputnik) - There is a possibility of manipulation in the upcoming US presidential election to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning, French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot told RIA Novosti.
"We are seeing a trend in Trump's favor in the US, there are many indicators — polls, voting intentions. But I am afraid of manipulation
. In 2020, we faced machinations, and they can happen now from the deep state and the Kamala Harris camp," Philippot said.
According to the French politician, the EU and France openly support Harris' candidacy against Trump, who advocates ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
"The EU, of course, wants Harris to win: [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen, [French President Emmanuel] Macron. The whole system that supports NATO and the European Union, globalization, is on the side of Kamala Harris. The system that promotes war is on the side of Kamala Harris, that's obvious, while the support for patriotism and the sovereignty of the nation is on the side of Trump," Philippot said.