Manipulations Possible in US Elections to Prevent Trump's Win - French Politician

There is a possibility of manipulation in the upcoming US presidential election to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning, French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot told RIA Novosti.

"We are seeing a trend in Trump's favor in the US, there are many indicators — polls, voting intentions. But I am afraid of manipulation. In 2020, we faced machinations, and they can happen now from the deep state and the Kamala Harris camp," Philippot said. According to the French politician, the EU and France openly support Harris' candidacy against Trump, who advocates ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

