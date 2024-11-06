https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/biden-admin-rushes-to-send-kiev-6bln-in-military-aid-before-trump-return---reports-1120800174.html
Biden Admin Rushes to Send Kiev $6Bln in Military Aid Before Trump Return - Reports
Biden Admin Rushes to Send Kiev $6Bln in Military Aid Before Trump Return - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden plans to urgently provide Kiev with the last of over $6 billion remaining in... 06.11.2024, Sputnik International
2024-11-06T20:31+0000
2024-11-06T20:31+0000
2024-11-06T21:04+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
joe biden
donald trump
kamala harris
ukraine
biden administration
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f710a7dda8db20973567c424cfb3b12.jpg
The problem for the Biden Administration is that usually it takes months to deliver munitions and equipment to Ukraine after announcing aid packages, which means that the last aid is unlikely to reach Ukraine before Trump’s return to the White House, according to two administration officials. Trump is projected to win a second term as president of the United States with 292 electoral votes, versus Vice President Kamala Harris’ 224 votes, according to AP. This marks a historic comeback for the Republican who lost the 2020 US presidential race to outgoing President Biden.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/zelensky-requests-tomahawk-missiles-as-part-of-non-nuclear-deterrence-package---reports-1120718428.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d728ad1c5c9dc6c77fc8f4bd1ad0d4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, joe biden, donald trump, kamala harris, ukraine, biden administration, us arms for ukraine
russia-nato showdown, joe biden, donald trump, kamala harris, ukraine, biden administration, us arms for ukraine
Biden Admin Rushes to Send Kiev $6Bln in Military Aid Before Trump Return - Reports
20:31 GMT 06.11.2024 (Updated: 21:04 GMT 06.11.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden plans to urgently provide Kiev with the last of over $6 billion remaining in Ukraine military assistance before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, media reported on Wednesday.
The problem for the Biden Administration is that usually it takes months to deliver munitions
and equipment to Ukraine after announcing aid packages, which means that the last aid is unlikely to reach Ukraine before Trump’s return to the White House, according to two administration officials.
Trump is projected to win a second term as president of the United States with 292 electoral votes, versus Vice President Kamala Harris’ 224 votes, according to AP. This marks a historic comeback for the Republican who lost the 2020 US presidential race to outgoing President Biden.