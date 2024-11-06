https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/biden-admin-rushes-to-send-kiev-6bln-in-military-aid-before-trump-return---reports-1120800174.html

Biden Admin Rushes to Send Kiev $6Bln in Military Aid Before Trump Return - Reports

Biden Admin Rushes to Send Kiev $6Bln in Military Aid Before Trump Return - Reports

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden plans to urgently provide Kiev with the last of over $6 billion remaining in... 06.11.2024, Sputnik International

2024-11-06T20:31+0000

2024-11-06T20:31+0000

2024-11-06T21:04+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

joe biden

donald trump

kamala harris

ukraine

biden administration

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118485193_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f710a7dda8db20973567c424cfb3b12.jpg

The problem for the Biden Administration is that usually it takes months to deliver munitions and equipment to Ukraine after announcing aid packages, which means that the last aid is unlikely to reach Ukraine before Trump’s return to the White House, according to two administration officials. Trump is projected to win a second term as president of the United States with 292 electoral votes, versus Vice President Kamala Harris’ 224 votes, according to AP. This marks a historic comeback for the Republican who lost the 2020 US presidential race to outgoing President Biden.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/zelensky-requests-tomahawk-missiles-as-part-of-non-nuclear-deterrence-package---reports-1120718428.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, joe biden, donald trump, kamala harris, ukraine, biden administration, us arms for ukraine