https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/biden-admin-rushes-to-send-kiev-6bln-in-military-aid-before-trump-return---reports-1120800174.html
Biden Admin Rushes to Send Kiev $6Bln in Military Aid Before Trump Return - Reports
Biden Admin Rushes to Send Kiev $6Bln in Military Aid Before Trump Return - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden plans to urgently provide Kiev with the last of over $6 billion remaining in... 06.11.2024, Sputnik International
The problem for the Biden Administration is that usually it takes months to deliver munitions and equipment to Ukraine after announcing aid packages, which means that the last aid is unlikely to reach Ukraine before Trump’s return to the White House, according to two administration officials. Trump is projected to win a second term as president of the United States with 292 electoral votes, versus Vice President Kamala Harris’ 224 votes, according to AP. This marks a historic comeback for the Republican who lost the 2020 US presidential race to outgoing President Biden.
russia-nato showdown, joe biden, donald trump, kamala harris, ukraine, biden administration, us arms for ukraine
20:31 GMT 06.11.2024
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonAirmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden plans to urgently provide Kiev with the last of over $6 billion remaining in Ukraine military assistance before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, media reported on Wednesday.
The problem for the Biden Administration is that usually it takes months to deliver munitions and equipment to Ukraine after announcing aid packages, which means that the last aid is unlikely to reach Ukraine before Trump’s return to the White House, according to two administration officials.
Trump is projected to win a second term as president of the United States with 292 electoral votes, versus Vice President Kamala Harris’ 224 votes, according to AP. This marks a historic comeback for the Republican who lost the 2020 US presidential race to outgoing President Biden.
