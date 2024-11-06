https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/us-polarization-may-edge-closer-to-civil-war-after-elections--retired-us-diplomat-1120796336.html

US Polarization May Edge Closer to Civil War After Elections – Retired US Diplomat

US Polarization May Edge Closer to Civil War After Elections – Retired US Diplomat

Sputnik International

Political polarization in the US won't go away even now Donald Trump has been declared the winner, believes Jim Jatras, retired US diplomat and adviser to the US Senate Republican leadership.

2024-11-06T12:13+0000

2024-11-06T12:13+0000

2024-11-06T12:13+0000

americas

us

opinion

jim jatras

donald trump

americans

michigan

pennsylvania

arizona

senate

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0c/1120522667_0:4:1445:816_1920x0_80_0_0_4f67e961023ee5ef59a5ea1356993b05.png

"It will certainly intensify," Jatras told Sputnik. "Let's be honest. Americans are not living in the same country any more." For some Americans Trump is a "savior", but for others he is pure "evil", Jatras noted, after years of smear campaigns against the former US president in the mainstream media. "Think about it – when people have been told for months and months that a victory for Trump is the equivalent of electing Hitler, how do you expect them to react?" he asked. Trump supporters are outraged at apparent election irregularities in key swing states: voting machines were reported to be down in some counties of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, some polling locations were evacuated under security pretexts in Georgia and Michigan, and vote counting was delayed in some locations. The battleground states are crucial to ballot-rigging, Jatras stresses: "If you're trying to have an impact on the election, you're going to meddle in those states, not in other states."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trumps-election-win-how-will-it-change-the-world-1120758368.html

americas

michigan

pennsylvania

arizona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump won 2024 election, kamala harris, 2024 race, key battleground states, us elections, 2024 us election