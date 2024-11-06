https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/us-polarization-may-edge-closer-to-civil-war-after-elections--retired-us-diplomat-1120796336.html
US Polarization May Edge Closer to Civil War After Elections – Retired US Diplomat
Political polarization in the US won't go away even now Donald Trump has been declared the winner, believes Jim Jatras, retired US diplomat and adviser to the US Senate Republican leadership.
"It will certainly intensify," Jatras told Sputnik. "Let's be honest. Americans are not living in the same country any more." For some Americans Trump is a "savior", but for others he is pure "evil", Jatras noted, after years of smear campaigns against the former US president in the mainstream media. "Think about it – when people have been told for months and months that a victory for Trump is the equivalent of electing Hitler, how do you expect them to react?" he asked. Trump supporters are outraged at apparent election irregularities in key swing states: voting machines were reported to be down in some counties of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, some polling locations were evacuated under security pretexts in Georgia and Michigan, and vote counting was delayed in some locations. The battleground states are crucial to ballot-rigging, Jatras stresses: "If you're trying to have an impact on the election, you're going to meddle in those states, not in other states."
"It will certainly intensify," Jatras told Sputnik. "Let's be honest. Americans are not living in the same country any more."
For some Americans Trump is a "savior", but for others he is pure "evil", Jatras noted, after years of smear campaigns against the former US president
in the mainstream media.
"Think about it – when people have been told for months and months that a victory for Trump
is the equivalent of electing Hitler, how do you expect them to react?" he asked.
"I think that reaction will be strong, and I think it will simply deepen the divide that has been growing for years," Jatras warned. "People have referred to America today as being in a state of cold civil war. And I don't know how much closer this will move us to a state of hot civil war."
Trump supporters are outraged at apparent election irregularities in key swing states: voting machines were reported to be down in some counties of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, some polling locations were evacuated under security pretexts in Georgia and Michigan, and vote counting was delayed in some locations.
The battleground states are crucial to ballot-rigging, Jatras stresses: "If you're trying to have an impact on the election, you're going to meddle in those states, not in other states."