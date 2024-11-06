https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/democrats-failed-to-address-concrete-economic-problems-facing-us---expert-1120794002.html

Democrats 'Failed to Address Concrete Economic Problems Facing US' - Expert

Donald Trump declared victory in the US presidential election as he addressed supporters in Florida, describing his triumph as "a political victory unlike any other in US history." He spoke after Fox News gave the ex-POTUS a full projected victory after he sailed past the 270-vote threshold.

The Democratic Party convention “failed to address concrete economic problems facing the United States… the global situation where American power is waning, where you have the rise of BRICS, where the Ukraine policy has been a disaster, where the Middle East is inflamed, and major wars are going on that are being subsidized by the United States,” Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, told Sputnik.Both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party have both been corrupted by major US defense contractors profiting off wars, emphasized the expert.Accordingly, foreign policy has become the least important issue for voters in the 2024 elections, according to Kuzmarov, with the outcome hinging on domestic issues."People don't have confidence right now in the American economy... The cost of living has gone way up. A lot of people are struggling, and they see the Biden administration not really addressing the problem of inflation,” he noted.The US policy expert added that the American media doesn't cover world events very well historically, and the policymakers are also dealing with an electorate that is “poorly informed” and used to “simplistic narratives”, thinking that “America is always on the side of good when that's often not the case.”Kamala Harris was a "weak" candidate associated with Joe Biden’s failed policy decisions, stressed Kuzmarov.It is unlikely that Harris, who was “anointed” to take Joe Biden’s place after he dropped out of the presidential race, would have ever been elected in the primary, speculated the pundit, who specializes in US foreign policy and modern US history.

