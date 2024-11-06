https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/democrats-failed-to-address-concrete-economic-problems-facing-us---expert-1120794002.html
Democrats 'Failed to Address Concrete Economic Problems Facing US' - Expert
Democrats 'Failed to Address Concrete Economic Problems Facing US' - Expert
Sputnik International
Donald Trump declared victory in the US presidential election as he addressed supporters in Florida, describing his triumph as "a political victory unlike any other in US history." He spoke after Fox News gave the ex-POTUS a full projected victory after he sailed past the 270-vote threshold.
2024-11-06T11:36+0000
2024-11-06T11:36+0000
2024-11-06T11:36+0000
analysis
us
2024 us presidential election
kamala harris
donald trump
joe biden
ukraine
israel
democratic party
republican party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/06/1120793784_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8a5e73e06ea90bfbbe7501e500940ada.jpg
The Democratic Party convention “failed to address concrete economic problems facing the United States… the global situation where American power is waning, where you have the rise of BRICS, where the Ukraine policy has been a disaster, where the Middle East is inflamed, and major wars are going on that are being subsidized by the United States,” Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, told Sputnik.Both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party have both been corrupted by major US defense contractors profiting off wars, emphasized the expert.Accordingly, foreign policy has become the least important issue for voters in the 2024 elections, according to Kuzmarov, with the outcome hinging on domestic issues."People don't have confidence right now in the American economy... The cost of living has gone way up. A lot of people are struggling, and they see the Biden administration not really addressing the problem of inflation,” he noted.The US policy expert added that the American media doesn't cover world events very well historically, and the policymakers are also dealing with an electorate that is “poorly informed” and used to “simplistic narratives”, thinking that “America is always on the side of good when that's often not the case.”Kamala Harris was a "weak" candidate associated with Joe Biden’s failed policy decisions, stressed Kuzmarov.It is unlikely that Harris, who was “anointed” to take Joe Biden’s place after he dropped out of the presidential race, would have ever been elected in the primary, speculated the pundit, who specializes in US foreign policy and modern US history.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/donald-trump-more-popular-than-least-qualified-presidential-candidate-kamala-harris-1120764103.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/musk-calls-harris-statement-on-us-troops-not-being-deployed-in-combat-zones-flat-out-lie-1120782483.html
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/06/1120793784_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_997a986bfad7025af57e6b0535dc04f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024 us presidential election, donald trump, kamala harris, do voters associate harris with biden's failed ukraine policy
2024 us presidential election, donald trump, kamala harris, do voters associate harris with biden's failed ukraine policy
Democrats 'Failed to Address Concrete Economic Problems Facing US' - Expert
Donald Trump declared victory in the US presidential election as he addressed supporters in Florida, describing his triumph as "a political victory unlike any other in US history." He spoke after Fox News gave the ex-POTUS a full projected victory after he sailed past the 270-vote threshold.
The Democratic Party convention “failed to address concrete economic problems facing the United States… the global situation where American power is waning, where you have the rise of BRICS, where the Ukraine policy has been a disaster, where the Middle East is inflamed, and major wars are going on that are being subsidized by the United States,” Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine, told Sputnik.
Both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party have both been corrupted by major US defense contractors profiting off wars
, emphasized the expert.
“For instance, the Ukraine war. They made a fortune off the war selling weapons. And they also make a fortune selling weapons to Israel. I mean, the US is the number one arms supplier in the world. And they pay off politicians in both parties. They invest equally in the Democratic and Republican parties. So that ensures that you don't have any crusaders in those parties that will challenge the foreign policy establishment and rein in the so-called military industrial complex,” he said.
Accordingly, foreign policy has become the least important issue for voters in the 2024 elections, according to Kuzmarov, with the outcome hinging on domestic issues
.
"People don't have confidence right now in the American economy... The cost of living has gone way up. A lot of people are struggling, and they see the Biden administration not really addressing the problem of inflation,” he noted.
“Since the economy is not going particularly well right now and the cost of living is rising because of inflation, that favors Trump because he can present himself as a successful businessman who will stimulate prosperity,” underscored Kuzmarov.
The US policy expert added that the American media doesn't cover world events very well historically, and the policymakers are also dealing with an electorate that is “poorly informed” and used to “simplistic narratives”, thinking that “America is always on the side of good when that's often not the case.”
Kamala Harris was a "weak
" candidate associated with Joe Biden’s failed policy decisions
, stressed Kuzmarov.
“She's associated with the Biden administration policies that are deeply unpopular, including a failing policy in Ukraine and this anti-Russia hysteria… Harris employs some of the same rhetoric as Joseph McCarthy, the senator in the 50s who accused people baselessly of being Russian agents. This has gone too far. A lot of people now see through this - that they've gone too far with this anti-Russia crusade. It's been very costly for the American society,” underscored Kuzmarov.
It is unlikely that Harris, who was “anointed” to take Joe Biden’s place after he dropped out of the presidential race, would have ever been elected in the primary, speculated the pundit, who specializes in US foreign policy and modern US history.
“She's not a very compelling candidate. She doesn't come across as somebody with particularly high intellect or great leadership qualities or really much of a message that will, you know, mobilize people on her behalf,” he noted.