https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/china-us-trade-in-january-october-2024-increases-by-28-to-564bln---customs-1120800575.html

China-US Trade in January-October 2024 Increases by 2.8% to $564Bln - Customs

China-US Trade in January-October 2024 Increases by 2.8% to $564Bln - Customs

Sputnik International

Trade between China and the United States in January-October 2024 increased by 2.8% year-on-year to $564.174 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China said on Thursday.

2024-11-07T04:43+0000

2024-11-07T04:43+0000

2024-11-07T04:43+0000

economy

business

china

european union (eu)

us

trade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082766891_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_38df8f796ea7a9eaccd9de782192d296.jpg

The US remained China's third-largest trading partner after ASEAN and the European Union. China's exports to the US in January-October increased by 3.3% year-on-year to $427.776 billion, while the US imported $136.398 billion worth of goods to China, up 1.2% from the same period last year. In October, the trade between the two countries amounted to $59.824 billion. At the end of 2023, trade between China and the United States decreased by 11.6% year-on-year, amounting to $664.45 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/trade-war-with-china-us-forcing-eu-to-shoot-itself-in-the-foot-again-1118884766.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china-us trade, trade between china, customs of china