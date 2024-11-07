International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/china-us-trade-in-january-october-2024-increases-by-28-to-564bln---customs-1120800575.html
China-US Trade in January-October 2024 Increases by 2.8% to $564Bln - Customs
China-US Trade in January-October 2024 Increases by 2.8% to $564Bln - Customs
Sputnik International
Trade between China and the United States in January-October 2024 increased by 2.8% year-on-year to $564.174 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China said on Thursday.
2024-11-07T04:43+0000
2024-11-07T04:43+0000
economy
business
china
european union (eu)
us
trade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082766891_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_38df8f796ea7a9eaccd9de782192d296.jpg
The US remained China's third-largest trading partner after ASEAN and the European Union. China's exports to the US in January-October increased by 3.3% year-on-year to $427.776 billion, while the US imported $136.398 billion worth of goods to China, up 1.2% from the same period last year. In October, the trade between the two countries amounted to $59.824 billion. At the end of 2023, trade between China and the United States decreased by 11.6% year-on-year, amounting to $664.45 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/trade-war-with-china-us-forcing-eu-to-shoot-itself-in-the-foot-again-1118884766.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082766891_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_d0c065dcf53120d0191bf7fff3d4dea9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china-us trade, trade between china, customs of china
china-us trade, trade between china, customs of china

China-US Trade in January-October 2024 Increases by 2.8% to $564Bln - Customs

04:43 GMT 07.11.2024
© AP Photo / Andy WongIn this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between China and the United States in January-October 2024 increased by 2.8% year-on-year to $564.174 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China said on Thursday.
The US remained China's third-largest trading partner after ASEAN and the European Union.
China's exports to the US in January-October increased by 3.3% year-on-year to $427.776 billion, while the US imported $136.398 billion worth of goods to China, up 1.2% from the same period last year.
In October, the trade between the two countries amounted to $59.824 billion.
Models pose near the latest offering from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2024
World
Trade War With China: US Forcing EU to Shoot Itself in the Foot, Again
9 June, 15:00 GMT
At the end of 2023, trade between China and the United States decreased by 11.6% year-on-year, amounting to $664.45 billion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала