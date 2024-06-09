https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/trade-war-with-china-us-forcing-eu-to-shoot-itself-in-the-foot-again-1118884766.html

Trade War With China: US Forcing EU to Shoot Itself in the Foot, Again

The Chinese media issued a warning to the European Commission (EC) about the potential imposition of tariffs on China's electric vehicles (EV) in Europe. Will Brussels lend a sympathetic ear or fall into a sanctions trap?

The European Commission is preparing to announce its conclusions following a months-long anti-subsidy inquiry into Chinese electric vehicles.According to some estimates, Chinese EVs are around 20 percent cheaper than their European counterparts. The price gap has prompted the Commission to consider additional tariffs — on the pretext that Chinese car makers receive state aid, which the European Union classes as an "unfair advantage".The probe was launched despite the Commission receiving no formal complaints from the European car-making industry. In the absence of actual harm done, it focuses on the "potential" threat from the influx of cheap Chinese EVs to the European market.The Global Times, an English-language Chinese daily, stressed that the Commission's move appears to be highly unpopular within the bloc. It quoted to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's September 2023 remarks that German carmakers should not fear their Asian rivals, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's May 14 warning that "a wider trade war where we block each other's products is not the way to go."Bloomberg cited European auto-manufacturers also warning against the move.Last month, Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares called possible tariffs against Chinese EVs a "big trap" that could accelerate inflation. Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius stated earlier this month that Europe should resist the call for protectionist measures, while former Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess noted last week that slapping tariffs on Chinese EVs could postpone the Europe's transition to clean energy and spark a dangerous worldwide trade war.Western carmakers' concerns are understandable given that Volkswagen, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes and others profit from sales in China. Many German companies produce their vehicles in the People's Republic where energy and labor are much cheaper than in Europe.In mid-May the Biden administration announced additional tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars, solar panels, semiconductors, steel and other products. Chinese EVs shipped to the US now face a whopping 100 percent import tax.The Chinese daily said it was no coincidence that the Commission's announcement will be made following the European Parliament elections from June 6 to 9, as tariffs would cause "considerable losses for EU businesses and consumers."Bloomberg shed some light on what Beijing could do in response to Brussels' punitive measures:Europe now finds itself between a rock and a hard place. It has already followed Washington's suit in introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia — which then backfired leading to de-industrialization in some former industrial powerhouses, such as Germany. The European bloc is said to have rebounded from a "mild recession," but its 0.3 percent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024 appears weak. The West's trade war against China could deal a new blow to the European economy. The question is how long the EU will continue to harm its own interests under Washington's guidance.

