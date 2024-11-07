https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/europe-should-not-forever-delegate-security-issues-to-us---macron-1120807863.html

Europe Should Not Forever Delegate Security Issues to US - Macron

European countries should not forever delegate security issues to Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"NATO, of course, plays a key role, and we, Europeans, want to play our role within NATO, this European pillar of NATO does not diminish the importance of the alliance, but we must take responsibility for the strategic awakening. We must not forever delegate our security to the Americans," Macron told the European Political Community forum.He said that Europe must "wake up" and start acting so as not to "disappear geopolitically" and, in economic terms, become an "adjustment market" for other powers. Macron noted the importance of NATO in maintaining security and emphasized that Europe's role within the alliance remains meaningful and necessary. However, he called for a "strategic awakening," saying the continent should seek autonomy in matters of its own defense.

