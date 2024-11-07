https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/europe-should-not-forever-delegate-security-issues-to-us---macron-1120807863.html
Europe Should Not Forever Delegate Security Issues to US - Macron
Europe Should Not Forever Delegate Security Issues to US - Macron
Sputnik International
European countries should not forever delegate security issues to Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
2024-11-07T13:21+0000
2024-11-07T13:21+0000
2024-11-07T13:21+0000
world
emmanuel macron
nato
european union (eu)
security
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_777b416f92fecf7a6d8bf12483e1724d.jpg
"NATO, of course, plays a key role, and we, Europeans, want to play our role within NATO, this European pillar of NATO does not diminish the importance of the alliance, but we must take responsibility for the strategic awakening. We must not forever delegate our security to the Americans," Macron told the European Political Community forum.He said that Europe must "wake up" and start acting so as not to "disappear geopolitically" and, in economic terms, become an "adjustment market" for other powers. Macron noted the importance of NATO in maintaining security and emphasized that Europe's role within the alliance remains meaningful and necessary. However, he called for a "strategic awakening," saying the continent should seek autonomy in matters of its own defense.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/record-78-of-french-citizens-dissatisfied-with-macron-as-president---poll-1120607670.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_19cdb1236419b181ccc9a2f6ac232ca0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
european countries, french president emmanuel macron, security issues to washington
european countries, french president emmanuel macron, security issues to washington
Europe Should Not Forever Delegate Security Issues to US - Macron
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European countries should not forever delegate security issues to Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"NATO, of course, plays a key role, and we, Europeans, want to play our role within NATO, this European pillar of NATO does not diminish the importance of the alliance, but we must take responsibility for the strategic awakening. We must not forever delegate our security to the Americans," Macron told the European Political Community forum.
He said that Europe must "wake up" and start acting so as not to "disappear geopolitically" and, in economic terms, become an "adjustment market" for other powers.
Macron noted the importance of NATO in maintaining security
and emphasized that Europe's role within the alliance remains meaningful and necessary. However, he called for a "strategic awakening," saying the continent should seek autonomy in matters of its own defense.