International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/record-78-of-french-citizens-dissatisfied-with-macron-as-president---poll-1120607670.html
Record 78% of French Citizens Dissatisfied With Macron as President - Poll
Record 78% of French Citizens Dissatisfied With Macron as President - Poll
Sputnik International
A record 78% of French people are dissatisfied with President Emmanuel Macron, according to an Ifop poll for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
2024-10-20T10:46+0000
2024-10-20T10:46+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
europe
michel barnier
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117064_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c431d2fdec634fe93759acacaa8ff23.jpg
The level of French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's approval is also declining, with 60% of French people disapproving of his performance, the survey out on Saturday showed. Ifop head Frederic Dabi told the newspaper that he was surprised by the speed at which Macron was losing public trust, adding that his rating has decreased by 9% since May. The survey was conducted online and via phone from October 9-17 among 2,008 French people aged 18 and over, with the margin of error of 1-1.4 percentage points.During Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, France saw a wave of unrest, including the famous Yellow Vests movement and a surge of ethnic violence in Paris. The French national debt rose to a whopping 114.7% and remains slightly below this level for now. Despite the economic turmoil, Macron lavishly poured funds into the Kiev regime amid Russia’s special military operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/emmanuel-macron--rothschilds-protg-turned-french-president-1120464401.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117064_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72ed50526b1ff7efcd46bd94ee8ae0dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, macron legitimacy, macron approval, macron poll, macron dissatisfaction, macron public trust, macron image
france, macron legitimacy, macron approval, macron poll, macron dissatisfaction, macron public trust, macron image

Record 78% of French Citizens Dissatisfied With Macron as President - Poll

10:46 GMT 20.10.2024
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2024
© AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A record 78% of French people are dissatisfied with President Emmanuel Macron, according to an Ifop poll for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
The level of French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's approval is also declining, with 60% of French people disapproving of his performance, the survey out on Saturday showed.
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2024
Analysis
Emmanuel Macron – Rothschilds Protégé Turned French President?
7 October, 19:52 GMT
Ifop head Frederic Dabi told the newspaper that he was surprised by the speed at which Macron was losing public trust, adding that his rating has decreased by 9% since May.
The survey was conducted online and via phone from October 9-17 among 2,008 French people aged 18 and over, with the margin of error of 1-1.4 percentage points.
During Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, France saw a wave of unrest, including the famous Yellow Vests movement and a surge of ethnic violence in Paris.
The French national debt rose to a whopping 114.7% and remains slightly below this level for now. Despite the economic turmoil, Macron lavishly poured funds into the Kiev regime amid Russia’s special military operation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала