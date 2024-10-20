https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/record-78-of-french-citizens-dissatisfied-with-macron-as-president---poll-1120607670.html

Record 78% of French Citizens Dissatisfied With Macron as President - Poll

A record 78% of French people are dissatisfied with President Emmanuel Macron, according to an Ifop poll for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

The level of French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's approval is also declining, with 60% of French people disapproving of his performance, the survey out on Saturday showed. Ifop head Frederic Dabi told the newspaper that he was surprised by the speed at which Macron was losing public trust, adding that his rating has decreased by 9% since May. The survey was conducted online and via phone from October 9-17 among 2,008 French people aged 18 and over, with the margin of error of 1-1.4 percentage points.During Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, France saw a wave of unrest, including the famous Yellow Vests movement and a surge of ethnic violence in Paris. The French national debt rose to a whopping 114.7% and remains slightly below this level for now. Despite the economic turmoil, Macron lavishly poured funds into the Kiev regime amid Russia’s special military operation.

