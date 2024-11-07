International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/fbi-informs-trumps-attorney-that-his-phone-was-tapped-by-chinese-hackers---reports-1120814042.html
FBI Informs Trump's Attorney That His Phone Was Tapped by Chinese Hackers - Reports
FBI Informs Trump's Attorney That His Phone Was Tapped by Chinese Hackers - Reports
Sputnik International
The FBI has notified one of the attorneys of US President-elect Donald Trump that his phone has been tapped by Chinese hackers, CNN has reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2024-11-07T22:13+0000
2024-11-07T23:03+0000
americas
donald trump
fbi
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112381842_0:108:2083:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_9709358c331e7a8fae994f28a114b844.jpg
Last week, the bureau notified the attorney, Todd Blanche, that hackers have managed to obtain some voice records and text messages from his phone, the sources said on Thursday, adding that the incident has not directly affected Trump as the obtained materials mostly included the attorney's interactions with his family. Blanche had to switch to a new phone number. Todd Blanche is the second Trump's attorney to be targeted by foreign hackers. In August, the broadcaster reported that Lindsey Halligan was hacked by an Iranian group. The New York Times, citing sources, previously reported that Chinese hackers allegedly had access to the phones of Republican candidates. After that, the FBI announced in late October that it was investigating unauthorized access to telecommunications infrastructure by individuals allegedly linked to Beijing. China says it firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms. Moreover, the Chinese Foreign Ministry once called the US the world's major "hacker empire" and "monitoring nation."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210807/how-new-alliance-of-us-spooks--big-tech-using-russia-bugaboo-to-amplify-surveillance-powers-1083549293.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112381842_116:0:1967:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_626e81f333905a3432fbf8094783d1e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us hacker attacks, chinese intel, fbi against trump, trump legal trials, cyberthreat, cybersecurity, cyberattack, cyber threat, cyber security, cyber attack, chinese hackers, american hackers, cyber attack on china, chinese cyber threat, cyberattack on china, chinese cyberthreat,
us hacker attacks, chinese intel, fbi against trump, trump legal trials, cyberthreat, cybersecurity, cyberattack, cyber threat, cyber security, cyber attack, chinese hackers, american hackers, cyber attack on china, chinese cyber threat, cyberattack on china, chinese cyberthreat,

FBI Informs Trump's Attorney That His Phone Was Tapped by Chinese Hackers - Reports

22:13 GMT 07.11.2024 (Updated: 23:03 GMT 07.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Dana VerkouterenThis artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, right, conferring with defense lawyer Todd Blanche, left, during his appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington’s federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.
This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, right, conferring with defense lawyer Todd Blanche, left, during his appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington’s federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2024
© AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The FBI has notified one of the attorneys of US President-elect Donald Trump that his phone has been tapped by Chinese hackers, CNN has reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Last week, the bureau notified the attorney, Todd Blanche, that hackers have managed to obtain some voice records and text messages from his phone, the sources said on Thursday, adding that the incident has not directly affected Trump as the obtained materials mostly included the attorney's interactions with his family. Blanche had to switch to a new phone number.
Todd Blanche is the second Trump's attorney to be targeted by foreign hackers. In August, the broadcaster reported that Lindsey Halligan was hacked by an Iranian group.
Surveillance - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2021
World
How New Alliance of US Spooks & Big Tech Using 'Russia Bugaboo' to Amplify Surveillance Powers
7 August 2021, 14:00 GMT
The New York Times, citing sources, previously reported that Chinese hackers allegedly had access to the phones of Republican candidates. After that, the FBI announced in late October that it was investigating unauthorized access to telecommunications infrastructure by individuals allegedly linked to Beijing.
China says it firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms. Moreover, the Chinese Foreign Ministry once called the US the world's major "hacker empire" and "monitoring nation."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала