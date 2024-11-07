https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/france-algeria-trade-in-risk-of-collapse-due-to-western-saharas-status--reports-1120803145.html
France-Algeria Trade in Risk of Collapse Due to Western Sahara's Status – Reports
France-Algeria Trade in Risk of Collapse Due to Western Sahara’s Status – Reports
Trade relations between France and Algeria may be suspended due to France's position on the Western Sahara conflict, and this situation causes panic in business circles, Le Figaro newspaper reported.
Algerian Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions (Abef) convened local banks on Monday to inform them that import and export operations, from and to France, would no longer be able to be processed, Le Figaro reported on Wednesday. If the authorities confirm this measure, commercial relations between France and Algeria will be suspended, the report added. The newspaper also reported that the Algex agency, which issues export and import licenses in Algeria, in October issued a warning to companies that they would no longer obtain permits for products imported from France, urging businesses to find alternative suppliers. At the same time, gas exports from Algeria to France are likely to continue. The tensions between the two countries have mounted after France acknowledged the sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara, while Algeria calls for holding a referendum on self-determination. Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. Since then, the Polisario Front has been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region. Currently, Morocco controls some 80% of Western Sahara, with 20% being under the control of the Polisario Front. In August 2021, Algeria announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Morocco, accusing the kingdom of "being hostile to Algeria" and having links with terrorist groups.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade relations between France and Algeria may be suspended due to France’s position on the Western Sahara conflict, and this situation causes panic in business circles, a French newspaper reported.
Algerian Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions (Abef) convened local banks on Monday to inform them that import and export operations, from and to France, would no longer be able to be processed, Le Figaro reported on Wednesday. If the authorities confirm this measure, commercial relations between France and Algeria will be suspended, the report added.
The newspaper also reported that the Algex agency, which issues export and import licenses in Algeria, in October issued a warning to companies that they would no longer obtain permits for products imported from France, urging businesses to find alternative suppliers. At the same time, gas exports from Algeria to France are likely to continue.
The tensions between the two countries have mounted after France acknowledged the sovereignty of Morocco over Western Sahara, while Algeria calls for holding a referendum on self-determination.
, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. Since then, the Polisario Front has been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region. Currently, Morocco controls some 80% of Western Sahara, with 20% being under the control of the Polisario Front.
In August 2021, Algeria announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Morocco, accusing the kingdom of "being hostile to Algeria" and having links with terrorist groups.