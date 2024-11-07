https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/from-nickel-to-fish-russias-murmansk-boosts-non-commodity-exports-across-71-countries-1120807778.html

From Nickel to Fish: Russia's Murmansk Boosts Non-Commodity Exports Across 71 Countries

The number of exporters in the Murmansk region surged nearly 40 percent in 2023, with local businesses trading with more than 70 countries including distant foreign markets, according to the region’s Ministry of Arctic Development and Economic Affairs.

Murmansk in Russia’s Arctic zone ranked fourth in import volumes, third in export volumes and fourth in total trade turnover by the end of 2023.The number of exporters in the region approached 200, with Murmansk’s primary trade partners coming from non-CIS countries.Exports dominate trade with an increasing focus on markets in China, Turkey and India as part of a shift toward friendly nations. Among CIS countries, Belarus remains Murmansk’s top export partner.The Murmansk Export Support Center aids businesses in finding international partners and expanding to foreign markets, providing assistance at every stage of the export process — from training in foreign economic activities to identifying foreign buyers, supporting export contracts and organizing participation in reverse trade missions and international exhibitions both in Russia and abroad.The center also facilitates product transportation, helps place goods on e-commerce platforms, ensures compliance with foreign market standards such as standardization and certification, and protects intellectual property rights, including obtaining patents.International trade conventions remain one of the most effective promotional tools for Murmansk exporters."Trade shows are an excellent way to connect with potential foreign buyers, engage in direct negotiations, and sign foreign trade contracts. Exporters can participate in shows with either a group or individual stand," one specialist explained.This year, two companies presented their products with individual stands in Krasnogorsk and São Paulo. In September, Murmansk fish exporters joined a group stand at an international exhibition in St. Petersburg, followed by a trade show in Qingdao, China, in October.In November, three companies from the Murmansk region will participate in the 26th Central Asian International Exhibition FoodExpoQazakhstan in Kazakhstan.In each case, the Export Support Center covers stand preparation costs, including rental, exhibition space design and setup, project design and interpreter services.

