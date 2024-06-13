International
BRICS Scientists Discussing Joint Oceanic, Polar Research at Meeting in Russia's Murmansk
BRICS Scientists Discussing Joint Oceanic, Polar Research at Meeting in Russia's Murmansk
A meeting of the BRICS Working Group on Ocean and Polar Science and Technology has opened in the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, the regional ministry of information policy said on Thursday.
14:23 GMT 13.06.2024

MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A meeting of the BRICS Working Group on Ocean and Polar Science and Technology has opened in the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, the regional ministry of information policy said on Thursday.
"As part of Russia's chairmanship of BRICS in 2024, Murmansk was chosen as the venue for the Sixth Meeting of Working Group on Ocean and Polar Science and Technology, which takes place from June 13 to 15. In Russia, such a meeting has so far been held only in Moscow on September 23, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.
More than 50 scientists from seven countries — Russia, India, China, South Africa, Brazil, Iran and the United Arab Emirates — are taking part in the in-person scientific event. The researchers will present the latest scientific and technological achievements in the field of oceanological and polar research and discuss the agenda of joint activities within the framework of Russia's chairmanship of BRICS. Organizations from the Murmansk region will present the results of their polar and oceanological research.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest emerging economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. On the same day, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

BRICS countries are actively involved in the development of ocean and polar science and technology. The mission of the working group is to promote cooperation among BRICS member countries in ocean science and polar research through joint activities of governments, universities, research institutes and industries.
