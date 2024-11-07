Full Video: Putin's Speech at 2024 Valdai Forum

1. Openness to interaction is the most important value for the overwhelming majority of countries and peoples. Attempts to erect artificial barriers slow down normal and mutually beneficial economic development. The disruption of ties is especially dangerous in times of natural disasters and social upheavals. Openness to interaction is the most important value for the overwhelming majority of countries and peoples. Attempts to erect artificial barriers slow down normal and mutually beneficial economic development. The disruption of ties is especially dangerous in times of natural disasters and social upheavals.

2. The diversity of the world is a prerequisite for its sustainable development. A model of one country or a relatively small part of humanity should not be imposed as something universal on the rest of the world.

3. The world can successfully develop only under conditions of maximum representativeness. No one has the right to govern the world on behalf of others.

4. Security for all without exception is a key principle. The security of some cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of others. The bloc approach, the legacy of the colonial era and the Cold War contradicts the nature of the new international system.

5. Justice for all. The gap between the 'golden billion' and the rest of humanity is fraught with the growth of political contradictions and the deepening of migration problems.