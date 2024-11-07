International
Putin Participates in Plenary Session of the 2024 Valdai Discussion Club
Putin's Speech at 2024 Valdai Forum
President Vladimir Putin spoke at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
Addressing the Valdai Forum on November 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated six principles of international relations which he first articulated in October 2023. The Valdai Club is a forum that brings together leading experts from Russia and abroad in political science, economics, history, and international relations. It is one of the world’s premier platforms for dialogue between Russian and international intellectual and political elites.
Full Video: Putin's Speech at 2024 Valdai Forum

President Vladimir Putin spoke at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
Addressing the Valdai Forum on November 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated six principles of international relations which he first articulated in October 2023.
1.
Openness to interaction is the most important value for the overwhelming majority of countries and peoples. Attempts to erect artificial barriers slow down normal and mutually beneficial economic development. The disruption of ties is especially dangerous in times of natural disasters and social upheavals.
2.
The diversity of the world is a prerequisite for its sustainable development. A model of one country or a relatively small part of humanity should not be imposed as something universal on the rest of the world.
3.
The world can successfully develop only under conditions of maximum representativeness. No one has the right to govern the world on behalf of others.
4.
Security for all without exception is a key principle. The security of some cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of others. The bloc approach, the legacy of the colonial era and the Cold War contradicts the nature of the new international system.
5.
Justice for all. The gap between the 'golden billion' and the rest of humanity is fraught with the growth of political contradictions and the deepening of migration problems.
6.
Equality. No one is going to submit and make their interests dependent on stronger states.
The Valdai Club is a forum that brings together leading experts from Russia and abroad in political science, economics, history, and international relations. It is one of the world’s premier platforms for dialogue between Russian and international intellectual and political elites.
